'Blonde' photos explore Marilyn Monroe's romances

Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in the new film "Blonde." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Blonde. The streaming service shared photos for the drama film Wednesday featuring Ana de Armas as late Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe. Advertisement

The images include a scene of Monroe (de Armas) with her second husband, baseball star Joe DiMaggio (Bobby Cannavale), and a shot of the actress with her third husband, playwright Arthur Miller (Adrien Brody).

Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe. Blonde premieres September 28. pic.twitter.com/jpyvzRKXqv— Netflix (@netflix) August 24, 2022

Blonde is based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name. The film is written and directed by Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford).

The new film explores the life and career of Monroe, who died at age 36 in August 1962.

Xavier Samuel, Julianne Nicholason, Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton, David Washofsky and Evan Williams also have roles.

Netflix released a trailer for Blonde in July that shows Monroe explain to DiMaggio (Cannavale) how she feels a split between her onscreen personality and her real self.

Blonde will have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival ahead of its Sept. 28 release on Netflix.