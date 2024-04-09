Trending
Entertainment News
April 9, 2024 / 11:27 AM

Gwen Stefani shuts down Blake Shelton divorce rumors: 'It's just lies'

By Annie Martin
Gwen Stefani (L) addressed ongoing speculation about her marriage to Blake Shelton in an interview with Nylon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
April 9 (UPI) -- Gwen Stefani is shutting down divorce rumors.

The 54-year-old singer-songwriter addressed ongoing speculation about her marriage to her husband, country music star Blake Shelton, in the spring-summer issue of Nylon magazine.

Stefani and Shelton first met as coaches on The Voice in 2014 and married in July 2021. Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale and has three sons with her ex, while Shelton was wed to Miranda Lambert.

In the Nylon cover story, Stefani discussed "Purple Irises," her latest single with Shelton, and the insecurities she was feeling when she wrote the song.

"I had been going through those times where you're questioning: 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'" she said.

"In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid."

Seeing purple irises thrive on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch helped remind Stefani about the strength of their marriage.

"The truth is. I am in love with my best friend, and all this [expletive] I'm thinking of in my brain, that's all it is -- I'm overthinking," she said.

Stefani said she also is able to shut out outside chatter, explaining, "when you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us."

"You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship -- I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something," she said.

"It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is. And so that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn't write for anybody else but myself and Blake."

Stefani and Shelton previously collaborated on the songs "Nobody But You," "Happy Anywhere" and "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

Stefani will reunite with her band. No Doubt. this month to perform at Coachella music festival.

Moments from Gwen Stefani's career

Gwen Stefani arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 6, 2001. The next month, Stefani appeared at a benefit concert for the City of Hope Spirit of Life Award dinner. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

