1 of 3 | Jimmy Fallon attends the Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington on March 24. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon and rock band Heart gave a special performance in honor of the 2024 solar eclipse. The late-night talk show host and Heart on Monday performed Bonnie Tyler's hit 1983 single "Total Eclipse of the Heart." Advertisement

Fallon and Heart took to the stage on the rooftop of Rockefeller Plaza in New York City during the eclipse. The performance aired that evening on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We have a special show tonight. Heart is our musical guest and today is, obviously, the solar eclipse. So we thought we have to do what we have to do, we have to sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' with Heart while watching the solar eclipse," Fallon says.

Tens of millions of people watched Monday as a rare total solar eclipse made its way across parts of Mexico, 15 U.S. states and eastern Canada.

The event was the first total solar eclipse visible in the United States since 2017 and the last to be seen for the next two decades. Twin eclipses will be visible in 2044 and 2045.

Advertisement

Heart also performed "Barracuda" on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show.