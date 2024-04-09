Trending
April 9, 2024

'Evil' gets trailer, May premiere date for final season

By Annie Martin
"Evil" will return for a fourth and final season on Paramount+ in May. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
1 of 4 | "Evil" will return for a fourth and final season on Paramount+ in May. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

April 9 (UPI) -- Evil will return for a fourth and final season in May.

Paramount+ shared a premiere date, May 23, and a trailer for Season 4 on Monday.

Evil is a supernatural horror series created by Robert and Michelle King (The Good Wife).

The show follows forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), Catholic priest David Acosta (Mike Colter) and tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), who are hired by the Catholic Church to investigate seemingly supernatural events.

In Season 4, Kristen, David and Ben continue "to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic."

"Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby anti-Christ who was conceived with her ovum. David is recruited by the Vatican's secret service to 'remote view' a paranormal ability to see the unseen in order to detect evil. Ben is hit by an ion beam, causing him to see visions of a taunting jinn until he discovers an unusual solution to banish it.

"Finally, all three realize they only have a few weeks to assess cases because the parish has decided to disband the team due to a lack of funds. This culminates in one last confrontation with Leland and the 60 families that make up Evil in the modern world," an official synopsis reads.

Michael Emerson, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Christine Lahti, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp also star.

Evil Season 4 will consist of 14 episodes.

