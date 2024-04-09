Trending
TV
April 9, 2024 / 9:06 AM

'Fallout' series to have early release Wednesday

By Annie Martin
Ella Purnell stars in the Prime Video series "Fallout." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Ella Purnell stars in the Prime Video series "Fallout." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- The Fallout series is getting an early release.

Series star Walton Goggins announced in a video Monday that the show will premiere a day early on Prime Video.

Fallout will now start streaming Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT.

"'Fallout' has been beloved for over 25 years, and as a thank you to all the fans out there, we're giving you the show early -- all of it," Goggins says. "The first season of 'Fallout' will now launch on April 10th."

Fallout is based on the video game franchise of the same name. The series hails from Westworld co-creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, who executive produce with Bethesda Games Studio director Todd Howard.

The TV adaptation takes place in Los Angeles more than 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse and follows Lucy (Ella Purnell), an optimistic vault dweller from Vault 33.

Lucy and other Vault Dwellers emerge into the wasteland, where they are "shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them," an official description reads.

The cast also includes Goggins as The Ghoul, Kyle MacLachlan as Hank, Lucy's father and the overseer of Vault 33, and Aaron Moten as the Brotherhood of Steel soldier Maximus.

Prime Video shared a new trailer in March that showcases Goggins as The Ghoul.

