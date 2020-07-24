July 24 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are back with a new single.

The 44-year-old country music star and 50-year-old singer released the song "Happy Anywhere" on Friday.

In "Happy Anywhere," Shelton and Stefani sing about finding love and being happy together, regardless of where they are.

"You're always my destination / You're the only thing that I'm chained to / I could be happy anywhere / I could be happy anywhere with you," the couple sing.

Shelton teased the "Happy Anywhere" music video Friday on Instagram. The preview features footage of Shelton and Stefani at home and singing together.

"Damn right! It's here ya'll!!!!! #HappyAnywhere is OUT NOW!" Shelton captioned the post.

Shelton and Stefani performed "Happy Anywhere" Friday on Today as part of the show's summer concert series. In an interview, Shelton said he and Stefani have had time to pick blackberries, grow a garden and other "country things" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

.@BlakeShelton talks about his latest song released with girlfriend @GwenStefani and how he's spending his time at home in this new normal. #BlakeSheltonTODAY @Citibank pic.twitter.com/fMvHn6A1V8— TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 24, 2020

Shelton and Stefani previously collaborated on the single "Nobody but You," released in January, and the songs "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" and "Go Ahead and Break My Heart."

Shelton and Stefani confirmed their relationship in 2015 following their respective splits from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale. Stefani referred to Shelton as her "best friend" while celebrating his birthday in June.