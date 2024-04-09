Tyla performed "Art," a song from her debut album, on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Tyla took to the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The South African singer performed her single "Art" during Monday's episode of the CBS late-night talk show. Advertisement

"Art" appears on Tyla's self-titled debut album. The singer released the album and a music video for "Art" in March.

Tyla features 13 other tracks, including the singles "Water," "On and On" and "Truth or Dare."

"Everything that's happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of. African music is going global and I'm so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture," Tyla previously said on Instagram. "I've been working on my sound for 2 years now and I'm so ready for the world to hear it. I cannot wait for the world to experience an African Popstar."

Tyla was to promote her album with a new tour but canceled in March due to a lingering injury.

"Words cannot describe my frustration at this pivotal point in my career. So please know that my team and I are working diligently on a spectacular show for you as soon as I am recovered and ready to return safely onstage this summer," she said at the time.

Advertisement