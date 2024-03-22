Trending
March 22, 2024 / 11:04 AM

Tyla releases debut album, 'Art' music video

By Annie Martin
Tyla released her self-titled debut album and a music video for "Art." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Tyla released her self-titled debut album and a music video for "Art." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Tyla is back with new music.

The South African singer released her self-titled debut album and a music video for the song "Art" on Friday.

The "Art" video shows Tyla pose as a person paints her portrait. The scene then morphs to show Tyla as the artist and unveil her painting.

"Ain't this what you came to see? / Let me be your muse / I'll inspire you / In ways you won't believe," she sings.

Tyla features 13 other tracks, including the singles "Water," "On and On" and "Truth or Dare." It also features "No. 1" featuring Tems, "Jump" with Gunna and Skillibeng, and "On My Body" with Becky G."

"Everything that's happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of. African music is going global and I'm so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture," Tyla previously said on Instagram. "I've been working on my sound for 2 years now and I'm so ready for the world to hear it. I cannot wait for the world to experience an African Popstar."

Tyla was to promote her album with a new tour but canceled in March due to a lingering injury.

