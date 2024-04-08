Billie Eilish to release 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' album in May

1 of 3 | Billie Eilish announced "Hit Me Hard and Soft," her first album in nearly three years. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish will release a new album in May. The singer-songwriter, 22, announced her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on Monday. Advertisement

Hit Me Hard and Soft is Eilish's third studio album and her first album in nearly three years, since Happier Than Ever (2021).

Eilish worked on the new album with her brother, singer-songwriter and music producer Finneas O'Connell. She will release the album May 17.

"'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT' MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH," the star wrote on Instagram. "so crazy to be writing this right now i'm nervyyyyy & exciteddd."

Eilish won't share pre-release singles, saying, "i wanna give it to you all at once."

"finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can't wait for you to hear it," she added. "love you love you love you."

Eilish most recently released the single "What Was I Made For?" for the Barbie movie. The song won Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards, Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards and Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

