Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 8, 2024 / 11:55 AM

Billie Eilish to release 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' album in May

By Annie Martin
Billie Eilish announced "Hit Me Hard and Soft," her first album in nearly three years. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Billie Eilish announced "Hit Me Hard and Soft," her first album in nearly three years. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish will release a new album in May.

The singer-songwriter, 22, announced her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on Monday.

Advertisement

Hit Me Hard and Soft is Eilish's third studio album and her first album in nearly three years, since Happier Than Ever (2021).

Eilish worked on the new album with her brother, singer-songwriter and music producer Finneas O'Connell. She will release the album May 17.

"'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT' MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH," the star wrote on Instagram. "so crazy to be writing this right now i'm nervyyyyy & exciteddd."

Eilish won't share pre-release singles, saying, "i wanna give it to you all at once."

"finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can't wait for you to hear it," she added. "love you love you love you."

Eilish most recently released the single "What Was I Made For?" for the Barbie movie. The song won Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards, Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards and Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

Advertisement

Billie Eilish turns 21: a look back

Billie Eilish performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 19, 2019. Her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" topped the album charts earlier in the year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Little Big Town to launch 25th anniversary tour
Music // 1 hour ago
Little Big Town to launch 25th anniversary tour
April 8 (UPI) -- Little Big Town will celebrate "25 years of music" on the "Take Me Home" tour featuring Sugarland and The Castellows.
Missy Elliott announces 'Out of This World,' her first headlining tour
Music // 3 hours ago
Missy Elliott announces 'Out of This World,' her first headlining tour
April 8 (UPI) -- Missy Elliott will launch "Out of This World," her first headlining tour, featuring Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland.
CMT Music Awards: Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson among winners
Music // 3 hours ago
CMT Music Awards: Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson among winners
April 8 (UPI) -- The CMT Music Awards took place Sunday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Future and Metro Boomin's 'We Don't Trust You' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Future and Metro Boomin's 'We Don't Trust You' tops U.S. album chart
April 6 (UPI) -- Rappers Future and Metro Boomin's "We Don't Trust You" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
(G)I-dle's Yuqi goes solo with 'Could It Be' single, music video
Music // 3 days ago
(G)I-dle's Yuqi goes solo with 'Could It Be' single, music video
April 5 (UPI) -- Yuqi, a member of the K-pop group (G)I-dle, released "Could It Be," the pre-release single from her debut solo EP, "Yuq1."
Bruno Mars to perform opening shows at Intuit Dome
Music // 3 days ago
Bruno Mars to perform opening shows at Intuit Dome
April 5 (UPI) -- Bruno Mars will headline the grand opening of Intuit Dome, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers.
CMT Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 3 days ago
CMT Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
April 5 (UPI) -- The CMT Music Awards will take place Sunday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
J. Cole returns with 'Might Delete Later' mixtape
Music // 3 days ago
J. Cole returns with 'Might Delete Later' mixtape
April 5 (UPI) -- J. Cole released the surprise album "Might Delete Later," which includes the song "7 Minute Drill."
G-Eazy performs 'Femme Fatale' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 3 days ago
G-Eazy performs 'Femme Fatale' on 'Tonight Show'
April 5 (UPI) -- G-Eazy, Coi Leray and Kaliii performed their single "Femme Fatale" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Doja Cat releases 'Scarlet' deluxe edition, 'Masc' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Doja Cat releases 'Scarlet' deluxe edition, 'Masc' music video
April 5 (UPI) -- Doja Cat released "Scarlet 2 Claude," a deluxe edition of her album "Scarlet," and a music video for the song "Masc" featuring Teezo Touchdown.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 8: Sung Kang, John Madden
Famous birthdays for April 8: Sung Kang, John Madden
Famous birthdays for April 7: Russell Crowe, Tony Dorsett
Famous birthdays for April 7: Russell Crowe, Tony Dorsett
'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum Lauri Peterson mourning the death of her son
'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum Lauri Peterson mourning the death of her son
'Godzilla X Kong' tops North American box office with $31.7M
'Godzilla X Kong' tops North American box office with $31.7M
Tony Curran: Queer Scottish King James I finally gets his due in 'Mary & George'
Tony Curran: Queer Scottish King James I finally gets his due in 'Mary & George'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement