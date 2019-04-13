Billie Eilish's 'When We All Fall Asleep' tops U.S. album chart

Pop star Ariana Grande accepts the Best Pop award during the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday is the late Nipsey Hussle's Victory Lap, followed by Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next at No. 3, George Strait's Honky Tonk Time Machine at No. 4 and Juice WRLD's Death Race For Love at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are NAV's Bad Habits at No. 6, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 7, the soundtrack to A Star is Born at No. 8, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Hoodie SZN at No. 9 and Drake's Scorpion at No. 10.