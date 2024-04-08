Missy Elliott announces 'Out of This World,' her first headlining tour

April 8 (UPI) -- Missy Elliott is going on tour in 2024.
The 52-year-old singer and rapper announced her first-ever headlining tour, Out of This World, on Monday.
Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland will appear as special guests on select dates.
Out of This World kicks off July 4 in Vancouver, Canada, and concludes Aug. 22 in Rosemont, Ill.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Thursday at 10 a.m.
Elliott most recently collaborated with Flo on the song "Fly Girl," released in March.
Here's the full list of dates for the Out of This World tour:
July 4 - Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Arena
July 6 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena
July 9 - Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena
July 11 - Los Angeles, at Crypto.com Arena
July 13 - Las Vegas, at T-Mobile Arena
July 16 - Denver, at Ball Arena
July 18 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
July 20 - Houston, at Toyota Center
July 21 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
July 24 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
July 25 - Sunrise, Fla., at Amerant Bank Arena
July 27 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena
Aug. 1 - Baltimore, at CFG Bank Arena
Aug. 2 - Hampton, Va., at Hampton Coliseum
Aug. 3 - Long Island, N.Y., at UBS Arena Belmont Park
Aug. 5 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 8 - Washington, at Capital One Arena
Aug. 9 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center
Aug. 10 - Boston, at TD Garden
Aug. 12 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center
Aug. 15 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 17 - Montreal, at Centre Bell
Aug. 19 - Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 22 - Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena