What to stream this weekend: 'Boston Strangler,' 'Agent Elvis'

British actress Keira Knightley stars in true crime drama "Boston Strangler," streaming Friday on Hulu. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- True crime drama Boston Strangler, thriller series Swarm, animated comedy Agent Elvis and music docu-special Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend. In addition, anthology series Extrapolations and wrestling docu-series Monster Factory premiere, while Power Book II: Ghost, Call the Midlife and Sanditon debut new seasons. Advertisement

Film

'Boston Strangler' -- Hulu

True crime drama Boston Strangler streams Friday on Hulu. The film follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley) and Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), two reporters who worked to break the story of the Boston Strangler, a serial killer responsible for the death of 13 women in Boston in the 1960s. The movie, written and directed by Matt Ruskin, also stars Alessandro Nivola, Chris Cooper and David Dastmalchian.

'Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman' -- Disney+

U2 rockers Bono and The Edge return to their hometown of Dublin, Ireland, with David Letterman in tow in Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman, a music docu-special streaming Friday on Disney+. The documentary examines the 45-year friendship between the two musicians and explores Dublin in between live performance interludes.

TV

'Swarm' -- Prime Video

A young woman's obsession with her favorite pop star takes a dark turn in Swarm, a new series premiering Friday on Prime Video. Dominque Fishback stars as Dre, a young woman obsessed with a Beyonce-like pop star named Ni'Jah (Nirine S. Brown). Dre's involvement in Ni'Jah's fanbase, who call themselves "The Swarm," takes a dark and sinister turn. The series, created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, also stars Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris, Rickey Thompson, Billie Eilish and Rory Culkin.

'Agent Elvis' -- Netflix

Singer Elvis Presley is recruited into a world of espionage in Agent Elvis, a new animated series streaming Friday on Netflix. The series, created by John Eddie and Elvis' real-life wife, Priscilla Presley, features the voice of Matthew McConaughey in the title role. Mike Arnold and Eddie serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers.

'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 -- Starz

Hit series Power Book II: Ghost returns for a third season at 9 p.m. EDT Friday on Starz and the premium cable network's streaming app. The new season sees Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) take on more of his late father's drug empire. Starz proclaimed the new season, also starring Mary J. Blige and Clifford "Method Man" Smith, will be "flashier, juicer and sexier." The series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

'Extrapolations' -- AppleTV+

Anthology drama Extrapolations premieres Friday on AppleTV+. The series tells eight interwoven stories that take place in a near future in which the effects of climate change have become embedded in the everyday lives of characters. The series, created by writer Scott Z. Burns, stars Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Keri Russell, Adarsh Gourav, Indira Varma, Marion Cotillard and Forest Whitaker star.

'Monster Factory' -- Apple TV+

Six-episode docu-series Monster Factory starts streaming Friday on Apple TV+. The series tells the story of students at a wrestling school on the outskirts of a New Jersey factory town as they learn the craft and chase their dreams of professional wrestling. The series is directed by Galen Summer and Naiti Gámez.

'Call the Midlife' Season 12 -- PBS

The nurses and midwives of Nonnatus House return for Season 12 of Call the Midwife, premiering Sunday on PBS and the PBS streaming app. The period drama, based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, follows the nurses and midwives working in the East End of London in the 1950s and 1960s. The series, created by Heidi Thomas, stars Jenny Agutter, Judy Parfitt, Helen George, Laura Main, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Linda Bassett, Anabelle Apsion and Leonie Elliott.

'Sanditon' Season 3 -- PBS

Period drama Sanditon returns for a third and final season Sunday on PBS and the PBS streaming app. Based on an unfinished manuscript by literary icon Jane Austen, the series follows best friends Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) and Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke) as they forge their paths in a seaside resort town in Regency-era England. The series also stars Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Cai Brigden, Kate Ashfield, Turlough Convery, Jack Fox and Kris Marshall.