Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 16, 2023 / 12:50 PM

Lewis Capaldi shares mental health struggles in trailer for Netflix documentary

By Annie Martin
1/3
"Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now," a new film following "Someone You Loved" singer Lewis Capaldi, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now," a new film following "Someone You Loved" singer Lewis Capaldi, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Lewis Capaldi shares his struggles with mental health in a trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary.

Netflix shared a preview for the film, Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now, on Thursday. The film premieres April 5.

Advertisement

Capaldi, 26, skyrocketed to fame following the release of his 2019 single "Someone You Loved."

In the documentary, he reflects on fame and how it has affected his mental health.

"I've never been more insecure in my life than I am now. And I think that's got worse, the more success I've got," the singer says.

"Get your whole life to write your first album. A year or six months to write your second. So there's that tension all the time. The clock's ticking," he adds. "I started to get in my head about all these pressures."

Later in the trailer, Capaldi is seen performing but shares how his anxiety is "out of control."

"I feel like I'm in a race against the clock to get my mental health in order," he says. "Other people are depending on me to get better. And I know that I can."

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now is directed by Joe Pearlman.

Advertisement

Netflix acquired the rights to the documentary last week.

"This started out as a film about the process of creating the 'difficult second album' but ended up being an astonishingly unguarded portrait of the pressures of fame on young shoulders, exploring one of the great conversations of our age -- mental health," Pulse Films head of music film Sam Bridger said. "Such unfiltered access to one of the biggest stars on the planet is testament to the bravery of Lewis and his team who invited us into their world, and the incredible trust and storytelling instincts of director Joe Pearlman, producer Alice Rhodes and the production team."

Capaldi released his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, in 2019, and will release his second album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, this year.

Read More

Ariana Madix speaks out after Tom Sandoval split: 'My darkest hours' Rina Sawayama on training for 'John Wick 4': 'I threw my back out' Lily Tomlin recalls performing for Queen Elizabeth II on 'Late Late Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Ruby Gillman': Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Jane Fonda join animated film
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Ruby Gillman': Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Jane Fonda join animated film
March 16 (UPI) -- Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Jane Fonda and Colman Domingo will star in the DreamWorks Animation film "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken."
Rina Sawayama on training for 'John Wick 4': 'I threw my back out'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Rina Sawayama on training for 'John Wick 4': 'I threw my back out'
March 16 (UPI) -- Rina Sawayama discussed making her film debut in "John Wick: Chapter 4" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Grace Caroline Currey: 'Fall' was excellent training for 'Shazam!' sequel stunts
Movies // 4 hours ago
Grace Caroline Currey: 'Fall' was excellent training for 'Shazam!' sequel stunts
NEW YORK, March 16 (UPI) -- Grace Caroline Currey told UPI that playing a climber stuck at the top of a dilapidated TV tower in the survival thriller "Fall" turned her into an adrenaline junkie.
Movie review: 'Tetris' makes addictively fascinating true gaming story
Movies // 16 hours ago
Movie review: 'Tetris' makes addictively fascinating true gaming story
LOS ANGELES, March 15 (UPI) -- "Tetris" tells the story of the popular 1980s video game as itself a fascinating puzzle its creators had to solve.
Movie review: 'Shazam! 2' frustrates with cluttered story
Movies // 19 hours ago
Movie review: 'Shazam! 2' frustrates with cluttered story
LOS ANGELES, March 15 (UPI) -- "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" introduces a lot of good ideas in the sequel, but unfortunately abandons most of them for the usual superhero business.
Movie review: 'John Wick 4' throws gauntlet for action movie competition
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'John Wick 4' throws gauntlet for action movie competition
LOS ANGELES, March 13 (UPI) -- "John Wick: Chapter 4," in theaters March 24, raises the bar yet again for what action movies, filmmakers and performers can achieve when working at their highest level.
Michelle Yeoh, Ruth Carter, Indian filmmakers make history with Oscar firsts
Movies // 3 days ago
Michelle Yeoh, Ruth Carter, Indian filmmakers make history with Oscar firsts
March 13 (UPI) -- The 2023 Oscars featured several historic firsts, including wins for Michelle Yeoh, Ruth Carter, "Naatu Naatu" and Guillermo Del Toro.
Halle Bailey sings, saves Prince Eric In 'Little Mermaid' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Halle Bailey sings, saves Prince Eric In 'Little Mermaid' trailer
March 13 (UPI) -- Halle Bailey stars as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King stars as Prince Eric in the trailer for "The Little Mermaid."
Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 'All Quiet On the Western Front' win big
Movies // 3 days ago
Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 'All Quiet On the Western Front' win big
March 12 (UPI) -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "All Quiet On the Western Front" were the big winners at the 95th Academy Awards presentation at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday.
'Scream VI' tops North American box office with $44.5M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Scream VI' tops North American box office with $44.5M
March 12 (UPI) -- "Scream VI" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $44.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bobby Caldwell, 'What You Won't Do For Love' singer, dies at 71
Bobby Caldwell, 'What You Won't Do For Love' singer, dies at 71
Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea ready to find love on 'Queens Court'
Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea ready to find love on 'Queens Court'
Ariana Madix speaks out after Tom Sandoval split: 'My darkest hours'
Ariana Madix speaks out after Tom Sandoval split: 'My darkest hours'
Grace Gummer gives birth to daughter with Mark Ronson
Grace Gummer gives birth to daughter with Mark Ronson
Queen's Brian May knighted by King Charles III
Queen's Brian May knighted by King Charles III
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement