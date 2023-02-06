Trending
Feb. 6, 2023

'Agent Elvis' series with Matthew McConaughey coming in March

By Annie Martin
1/5
Matthew McConaughey voices Elvis Presley in the new series "Agent Elvis." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Matthew McConaughey voices Elvis Presley in the new series "Agent Elvis." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Agent Elvis is coming to Netflix in March.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer and release date for the animated series Monday.

Agent Elvis is created by Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of late rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, and John Eddie. Mike Arnold and Eddie serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers.

Matthew McConaughey voices Elvis Presley in the new show, which imagines the late singer as a spy.

"Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves -- all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll," an official description reads.

Netflix first announced the series, then known as Agent King, in 2019.

"From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that," Priscilla Presley said at the time.

Elvis Presley died at age 42 in August 1977. Lisa Marie Presley, his daughter and only child with Priscilla Presley, died at age 54 in January.

