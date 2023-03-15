Trending
March 15, 2023 / 12:51 PM

'Beef' trailer: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong face off in Netflix series

By Annie Martin
1/5
"Beef," a new comedy-drama series starring Steven Yeun (pictured) and Ali Wong, is coming to Netflix in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Beef," a new comedy-drama series starring Steven Yeun (pictured) and Ali Wong, is coming to Netflix in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Beef.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama series Wednesday featuring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

Beef hails from A24 and is created by Lee Sung Jin (Dave, Tuca & Bertie), who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The series "follows two people (Yeun, Wong) who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action," according to an official description.

Yeun and Wong also serve as executive producers.

Netflix first announced Beef in March 2021.

"Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It's a dream team, and I'm honored to be collaborating with them. I'm also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show," Lee said at the time.

"We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Lee Sung Jin and help bring this rich series to life along with the inimitable Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. Sung Jin has created a bold and at times outrageous world. It is an honest and powerful character study of two people who go about searching for connection in the unlikeliest of ways," Netflix VP of drama development, original series Jinny Howe added.

Yeun is best known for playing Glenn Rhee on The Walking Dead. Wong is an actress and comedian who has released several Netflix stand-up comedy specials and starred in the film Always Be My Maybe.

