Feb. 15, 2023 / 11:16 AM

'Extrapolations' trailer: Meryl Streep, Kit Harington star in Apple TV+ series

By Annie Martin
Meryl Streep stars in the new anthology drama "Extrapolations." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Extrapolations.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the anthology drama Wednesday.

Extrapolations is created by Contagion writer Scott Z. Burns. The series takes place in a near future where the effects of climate change have become embedded in our everyday lives.

"Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it's too late?" an official synopsis reads.

Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Keri Russell, Adarsh Gourav, Indira Varma, Marion Cotillard and Forest Whitaker star.

Extrapolations premieres March 17 on Apple TV+.

The series is executive produced by Burns, Michael Ellenberg, Gregory Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Lindsey Springer.

