Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 13, 2023 / 11:59 AM

'Call the Midwife' renewed through Season 15 at BBC

By Annie Martin
1/2
Jenny Agutter plays Sister Julienne on the BBC series "Call the Midwife." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Jenny Agutter plays Sister Julienne on the BBC series "Call the Midwife." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Call the Midwife will return for a 14th and 15th season.

The BBC announced in a press release Monday that it renewed the period drama series through Season 15.

Advertisement

Call the Midwife is based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth. The series follows a group of nurses and midwives as they live and work in the East End of London in the 1950s and 1960s.

Call the Midwife originally premiered on BBC One in 2012 and airs on PBS in the United States. The show will begin filming Season 13 in the spring and will now air into 2026 with the Season 14 and Season 15 renewal.

The series is created by Heidi Thomas and stars Jenny Agutter, Judy Parfitt, Helen George, Laura Main, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Linda Bassett, Anabelle Apsion and Leonie Elliott.

Advertisement

"I'm overjoyed by the news that the doors of Nonnatus House will be open for a few more years! Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it's our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most. We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I'm thrilled that we're all heading into the 1970s together," Thomas said in a statement.

"I'm delighted that the BBC has commissioned another two series of Call the Midwife, taking us into the early 70s. 15 series is a tremendous achievement and it's a testament to the passion and dedication of our cast and crew, of whom I'm very proud. But the show wouldn't be the phenomenal success it is without the formidable presence of our creator and writer Heidi Thomas. Her continued devotion to the characters and determination to tell the untold stories of women is truly inspiring. I can't wait to see what she has in store for us and our extremely loyal audience in the future!" executive producer Pippa Harris added.

Call the Midwife tackles medical and social issues, including domestic abuse, mental health problems and racism.

Season 12 will conclude Feb. 26.

Advertisement

Read More

Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy among stars at Super Bowl LVII Jennifer Aniston shares throwback photo with parents on her 54th birthday Blake Lively appears to give birth to 4th child with Ryan Reynolds What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

MTV partners with Smithsonian for new art competition reality show
TV // 22 hours ago
MTV partners with Smithsonian for new art competition reality show
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden has partnered with MTV to create a new reality show in which contemporary artists will compete for a $100,000 cash prize and a chance to exhibit their work.
Showtime picks up 'Uncoupled' after Netflix cancellation
TV // 2 days ago
Showtime picks up 'Uncoupled' after Netflix cancellation
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Showtime has picked up Neil Patrick Harris' comedy series, "Uncoupled," for a second season after Netflix canceled it.
'Swarm' teaser: Dominque Fishback is an obsessed fan whose passion turns deadly
TV // 3 days ago
'Swarm' teaser: Dominque Fishback is an obsessed fan whose passion turns deadly
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Dominque Fishback is an obsessed fan whose passion turns deadly in the preview for "Swarm." The Prime Video series created by Donald Glover is premiering in March.
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon wrap filming on 'The Morning Show' Season 3
TV // 3 days ago
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon wrap filming on 'The Morning Show' Season 3
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and "The Morning Show" cast and crew completed filming Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series.
Patrick Stewart, wife Sunny Ozell step out at 'Star Trek: Picard' premiere
TV // 3 days ago
Patrick Stewart, wife Sunny Ozell step out at 'Star Trek: Picard' premiere
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Patrick Stewart, Michelle Hurd, Jeri Ryan, LeVar Burton and other stars attended the "Star Trek: Picard" Season 3 premiere.
'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' to premiere on Disney+, Disney Junior on May 4
TV // 3 days ago
'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' to premiere on Disney+, Disney Junior on May 4
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Disney's new children's series "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" shows some new images and announces a release date.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' returns to 90-minute episodes in March
TV // 3 days ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race' returns to 90-minute episodes in March
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" announced in a tweet Thursday that beginning March 10, episodes would return to 90 minutes in length.
'Spartacus' revival in the works with original creator
TV // 3 days ago
'Spartacus' revival in the works with original creator
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Starz announced on Thursday that "Spartacus" creator Steven S. DeKnight is developing a new entry in the series for the cable network.
'Wreck' trailer shows a scary side of cruise life in Hulu debut
TV // 3 days ago
'Wreck' trailer shows a scary side of cruise life in Hulu debut
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A teenager must figure out more than acclimating to a new job aboard a cruise ship in the trailer for the new Hulu series "Wreck."
Spider-Man Noir series in development at Amazon
TV // 3 days ago
Spider-Man Noir series in development at Amazon
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A live-action series based on Marvel's Spider-Man Noir comics is in the works at Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy among stars at Super Bowl LVII
Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy among stars at Super Bowl LVII
Dan Aykroyd to host 'History of the World in Six Glasses'
Dan Aykroyd to host 'History of the World in Six Glasses'
Rihanna confirms second pregnancy after Super Bowl halftime performance
Rihanna confirms second pregnancy after Super Bowl halftime performance
Harry Styles, Beyonce take top honors at the Brit Awards
Harry Styles, Beyonce take top honors at the Brit Awards
Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime with 12-song setlist
Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime with 12-song setlist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement