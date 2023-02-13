'Call the Midwife' renewed through Season 15 at BBC

1/2

Jenny Agutter plays Sister Julienne on the BBC series "Call the Midwife." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Call the Midwife will return for a 14th and 15th season. The BBC announced in a press release Monday that it renewed the period drama series through Season 15. Advertisement

Call the Midwife is based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth. The series follows a group of nurses and midwives as they live and work in the East End of London in the 1950s and 1960s.

Somebody Call The Midwife - we're expecting TWO further series! The announcement of series 14 and 15 means that the multiple award-winning drama will now be on air until 2026, with series 13 commencing filming in the spring *Spoiler alert!* More ➡️ https://t.co/PUuEMuAlnt pic.twitter.com/aTmBDOt332— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 13, 2023

Call the Midwife originally premiered on BBC One in 2012 and airs on PBS in the United States. The show will begin filming Season 13 in the spring and will now air into 2026 with the Season 14 and Season 15 renewal.

The series is created by Heidi Thomas and stars Jenny Agutter, Judy Parfitt, Helen George, Laura Main, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Linda Bassett, Anabelle Apsion and Leonie Elliott.

"I'm overjoyed by the news that the doors of Nonnatus House will be open for a few more years! Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it's our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most. We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I'm thrilled that we're all heading into the 1970s together," Thomas said in a statement.

"I'm delighted that the BBC has commissioned another two series of Call the Midwife, taking us into the early 70s. 15 series is a tremendous achievement and it's a testament to the passion and dedication of our cast and crew, of whom I'm very proud. But the show wouldn't be the phenomenal success it is without the formidable presence of our creator and writer Heidi Thomas. Her continued devotion to the characters and determination to tell the untold stories of women is truly inspiring. I can't wait to see what she has in store for us and our extremely loyal audience in the future!" executive producer Pippa Harris added.

Call the Midwife tackles medical and social issues, including domestic abuse, mental health problems and racism.

Season 12 will conclude Feb. 26.

