'Sanditon' Season 3 to premiere on PBS March 19

March 2 (UPI) -- The third and final season of the period drama, Sanditon, is set to premiere on PBS March 19.

Based on an unfinished manuscript by literary icon Jane Austen, the series stars Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood and Crystal Clarke as her best friend Georgiana Lambe forge their paths in a seaside resort town in Regency-era England.

Advertisement

The show co-stars Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Cai Brigden, Kate Ashfield, Turlough Convery, Jack Fox and Kris Marshall.

A 90-second trailer released on Wednesday features the requisite beloved dances, parties, teas and walks along the shore.

It also shows Charlotte caught between two suitors -- wealthy single father Alexander Colbourne and Ralph Starling, a young man from her hometown, and Georgiana, who has come into her inheritance, trying to plan her future wisely.