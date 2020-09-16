Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards are set to take place live from Nashville Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.

The ceremony, which will be broadcast from three different locations in Nashville, was originally scheduled to take place in April but was delayed until September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reigning Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban will serve as host. Urban will also share the stage with Pink for a performance of "One Too Many."

Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the field with five nominations each including Album of the Year.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

Network, online and live: CBS and and streaming service CBS All Access.

Musical performances: Taylor Swift will perform her song "Betty" for her first ACM Awards appearance in seven years. Rhett, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood will kick off the show with a medley of their greatest hits. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Trisha Yearwood, Riley Green, Tenille Townes, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Morris, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Jimmie Allen, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hembly, Luke Dick, Tim McGraw, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton and Morgan Wallen will also perform.

Nominees: Underwood, Rhett, Combs, Church and Bryan are nominated for Entertainer of the Year, while Rhett's Center Point Road, Morris' Girl, Pardi's Heartache Medication, Combs' What You See is What You Get and Lambert's Wildcard are nominated for Album of the Year.

Presenters: Lauren Alaina, Lilly Aldridge, Cam, Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Darius Rucker, Runaway June and CeCe Winans.