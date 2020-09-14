Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Keith Urban and Pink will perform their new song for the first time on television at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Urban, 52, said Monday that he and Pink will perform "One Too Many" during the awards show Wednesday, hours before the song's official release.

"WEDNESDAY - ONE TOO MANY Song available everywhere at midnight. World television premiere on the @ACMawards at 8/7c," Urban wrote.

"One Too Many" appears on Urban's forthcoming 11th studio album, The Speed of Now Part 1. The album also features the singles "We Were" and "God Whispered Your Name." Urban released a music video for "God Whispered Your Name" in April.

Urban will release The Speed of Now Part 1 on Wednesday.

On Monday, the ACM Awards also announced that Entertainer of the Year nominees Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood will perform a medley of their hits during the awards show.

These ACM Entertainer Of The Year Nominees have been working on something special for Country Music fans! They'll be performing a medley of their hits LIVE at the #ACMawards-WEDNESDAY at 8/7c only on @CBS! Reply if you'll be tuning in! pic.twitter.com/UNmsqvKPcL— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 14, 2020

In addition, Taylor Swift will perform her song "Betty" during the ceremony. The performance will mark Swift's first at the ACM Awards in seven years. Celebrity couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will also perform.

The ACM Awards will air live from Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday beginning at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. Rhett and Maren Morris lead the list of nominees with five nominations each.