Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music Awards announced Thursday that Tenille Townes has won New Female Artist of the Year and Riley Green has won New Male Artist of the Year.

The announcement comes before the 2020 ACM Awards are set to air on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The ceremony was delayed from its original April 5 date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Townes won over Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress and Lindsay Ell, while Green won over Cody Johnson, Jordan Davis, Morgan Wallen and Russell Dickerson.

ACM Awards host Keith Urban surprised Townes and Green about their wins over webcam. Urban also announced that Townes and Green will be performing during the awards show.

Congratulations to @RileyGreenMusic on being named ACM New Male Artist Of The Year! #ACMawards host @KeithUrban crashed Riley's Zoom Meeting to tell him the big news. Catch Riley's performance on the 55th ACM Awards show, coming to you Wednesday, September 16th on @CBS at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/2N0zN9ksaM— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) August 20, 2020

"I will never forget this day for as long as I live," Townes said while speaking with Urban.

Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead all nominees with five nominations each.