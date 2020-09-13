Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is set to perform on the ACM Awards for the first time in seven years Wednesday.

Swift, 30, will sing her new song "Betty" from her latest album, Folklore, which has topped the Billboard 200 chart for the past six weeks.

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards will also feature performances by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi.

Keith Urban is hosting the event, which will be taped for CBS at three locations throughout Nashville.

After 7 years, @taylorswift13 takes the #ACMawards stage for the world premiere of her hit song "betty". We can't wait for this Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS! pic.twitter.com/hdUYTrZZ0Q— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 13, 2020