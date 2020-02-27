Thomas Rhett arrives for the 2019 CMT Music Awards in June. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Maren Morris has received five Academy of Country Music Awards nominations along with Thomas Rhett. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards were announced Thursday with Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett leading the field with five nominations each.

Morris' Girl and Rhett's Center Point Road are nominated for Album of the Year along with Miranda Lambert's Wildcard, Luke Combs' What You See Is What You Get and Jon Pardi's Heartache Medication.

Morris is also up for Female Artist of the Year alongside Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini while Rhett is up for Male Artist of the Year alongside Combs, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

Entertainer of the Year will be decided between Rhett, Underwood, Combs, Eric Church and Luke Bryan.

Dan + Shay, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and Maddie & Tae are nominated for Duo of the Year while Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion and The Highwomen are nominated for Group of the Year.

Blake Shelton's "God's Country," Old Dominion's "One Man Band," Musgraves' "Rainbow," Lee Brice's "Rumor" and Lady Antebellum's "What If I Never Get Over You" is nominated for Single of the Year.

Dan + Shay's "10,000 Hours" featuring Justin Bieber, Ashley McBryde's "Girl Goin' Nowhere," Shelton's "God's Country," Old Dominion's "One Man Band" and Church's "Some Of It" are nominated for Song of the Year.

Visit the official ACM Awards website for a complete list of nominees.

The ACM Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on April 5 at 8 p.m. EDT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Urban, the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, will serve as host.