Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Country music star Garth Brooks will be honored at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard announced Wednesday on Twitter that Brooks, 58, will receive the Icon Award at the awards show April 29 in Las Vegas.

"Blame it all on his roots, he showed up in boots... to the #BBMAs! Say hello to @garthbrooks, our 2020 Icon Award recipient," the post reads.

In addition, Brooks will perform at the awards show, which airs live on NBC.

The Billboard Icon Award recognizes singers and their contributions to the music industry. Previous recipients include Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

Brooks is a 19-time Billboard Music Award winner. He has had nine albums reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and is the first artist to have appeared on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the '80s, '90s, '00s, '10s and '20s.

Billboard previously announced that singer and The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson will host the Billboard Music Awards for the third consecutive year. Brooks made Clarkson cry on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, in November, with his covers of James Taylor and Bob Dylan.

Brooks released his 13th studio album, Gunslinger, in 2016, and has completed the new album Fun.