Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Singer, talk show host and The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson will host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard announced Tuesday that Clarkson, 37, will host the awards show for her third consecutive year.

This year's show will take place April 29 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show airs live on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET.

"Turn on those #BBMAs notifications because @kellyclarkson is BACK for the third year in a row to host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards!" Billboard tweeted.

Billboard praised Clarkson in a press release for helping to create "many iconic Billboard Music Awards moments."

"I'm thrilled to be back with my Billboard family," Clarkson said in a statement. "I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won't want to miss!"

Clarkson released her eighth studio album, Meaning of Life, in 2017. She hosts the talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, and serves as a judge on the NBC reality competition The Voice.

The Voice Season 18 premiered Monday. New coach Nick Jonas said Tuesday on Today that joining the show is a "dream come true."