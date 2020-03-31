March 31 (UPI) -- Television personality and journalist Gayle King will host the ACM Presents: Our Country music special.
CBS confirmed in a press release Tuesday that King, 65, will host the two-hour TV special featuring at-home acoustic performances from Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and other country music stars.
Our Country airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The special also features performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain and Keith Urban. Bryan, Paisley and Rucker will perform a tribute to Kenny Rogers, who died at age 81 last week.
The TV special will also feature intimate conversations with the stars and highlights from favorite ACM Awards moments.
King announced Tuesday on CBS This Morning that she will be hosting the special.
"We are teaming up with country music's biggest stars to host a special night of at-home performances," she said. "The coolest thing about it is, all of these guys shot it themselves on their own phones at home."
Our Country will air in place of the 2020 ACM Awards. The awards show was rescheduled for Sept. 16 last week due to public health concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
Rhett and Maren Morris lead the ACM Awards nominees, with five nominations each.
King faced backlash in February after speaking to retired WNBA star Leslie Jones in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death. CBS promoted the interview with a clip that showed King asking Leslie about a 2003 rape accusation against Bryant.
King's longtime friend and fellow media personality Oprah Winfrey said on Today in February that King received death threats over the interview.
