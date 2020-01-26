A Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed Sunday at 1 p.m. PST under unknown circumstances about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Sheriff's Office

Kobe Bryant, winner of the award for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball, appears backstage with his Oscar during the 90th annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, at Loews Hollywood Hotel in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers. He retired from the league in 2016. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa (L) and their daughters Natalia (R-C) and Gianna (R) attend the premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" on Feb. 26, 2018, at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter crashed Sunday morning under unknown circumstances in Calabasas, a city of 23,000 people located about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The helicopter departed from John Wayne Airport at 9:06 a.m. PST, according to flight records. The Los Angeles Times reported the crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. PST near Las Virgenes Road.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department initially said five people were on board and none survived. But Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said nine people died in the crash though he didn't officially identify the victims saying it was "entirely inappropriate" to do so until the coroner made the identification to next of kin.

TMZ first reported Bryant, 41, was on the helicopter. Other outlets, including ABC News and ESPN, confirmed the reports. His wife, Vanessa, was not on the copter.

ESPN and NBC News reported Bryant, his daughter, and another parent and player were headed to Mamba Sports Academy, a facility that Bryant created and coached at, for a girls basketball game. Bryant coached Gianna's team, the Los Angeles Lady Mambas.

The NBA has sent an email to its employees confirming the deaths of Bryant and his daughter, the Athletic reported.

The crash comes a day after Bryant was passed by Lakers star LeBron James for third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Bryant, who scored 33,643 points, was active on social media Saturday night, congratulating James on the feat.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

California Gov. Gavin Newsom paid tribute to Bryant with a post on social media Sunday afternoon. President Donald Trump also sent out a tweet, calling the crash "terrible news."

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Bryant, an 18-time All-Star, was drafted in the first round (No. 13 overall) of the 1996 NBA Draft out of Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pa. He spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and won five NBA championships.

Bryant averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in his career. He was a two-time NBA Finals MVP and was named the league's Most Valuable Player in 2008.

Bryant announced his intent to retire from the league on Nov. 29, 2015, which launched a farewell tour around the NBA. He played in 66 matchups that season with the Lakers, averaging 17.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

In his final professional game, Bryant scored 60 points and led the Lakers past the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016. He is eligible for the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

A moment of silence was held before Sunday's matchup between the Houston Rockets and Nuggets in Denver, the first game of the day.

Bryant married Vanessa Laine Bryant in 2001. The couple had four daughters together, aged 17, 13, three and seven months. They welcomed their fourth daughter, Capri Kobe Bryant, last June.

UPI writers Allen Cone and Daniel Uria contributed to this report.