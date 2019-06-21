Kobe Bryant, wife Vanessa have fourth child

Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa announced in January they were expecting their fourth child. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Basketball great Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa gave birth to the couple's fourth child Thursday.

Capri Kobe Bryant joins the former Los Angeles Lakers star's three other daughters, Bianka Bella, Gianna Maria-Onore and Natalia Diamente.

"We are beyond excited that our baby girl 'Koko' has arrived," Kobe wrote on Instagram. Bryant's post had nearly 150,000 likes in 30 minutes and included well wishes from other sports stars including Matt Barnes and Naomi Osaka.

"Our baby girl is here," Vanessa wrote on Instagram. "Capri Kobe Bryant. So thankful for our newest baby blessing. 6/20/19 a.k.a. Koko."

Kobe, 40, and Vanessa, 37, announced they were expecting the child in January.

"Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianca," Kobe wrote in the January Instagram post.

Bryant retired in 2016 after winning five championships with the Lakers. The 18-time All-Star is eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2020.