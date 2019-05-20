Kobe Bryant's daughter, Gianna, puts on clinic in AAU game

May 20 (UPI) -- Gianna Bryant, the 13-year-old daughter of former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, is going viral for her play during an AAU game.

Ballislife.com tweeted a "mixtape" of Gianna's play from this weekend.

She did her best to imitate her father's skills in the lane, utilizing spin moves and crossovers to make her way to the basket.

Gianna also added a step-back three-pointer.

Gianna made news in October 2018 when Kobe said his daughter is "hellbent" on playing college basketball at the University of Connecticut.

Kobe and his wife, Vanessa, have three daughters. She is currently pregnant with their fourth child.

"I think she wants a boy more than I do," Kobe told extratv.com. "I love having girls - I'm super, super excited about that."