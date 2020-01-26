Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Spurs and Toronto Raptors paid tribute to Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant with a heartwarming in-game gesture during Sunday's matchup at AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Both teams honored Bryant, who was among nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, Calif., immediately after the opening tip.

The Raptors and Spurs each let the shot clock expire for 24-second violations on their first possessions. When the crowd recognized what was happening, they began to cheer and chanted "Kobe! Kobe!"

Bryant, who played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, famously wore No. 24 for a majority of his career. After being drafted by Los Angeles in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft, he wore No. 8 for many years before switching to No. 24 prior to the 2006-07 season.

Later Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns paid their respects by committing a 24-second violation and an 8-second violation, honoring both of Bryant's jersey numbers.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were headed to Mamba Sports Academy, a facility that Bryant created and coached at, for a girls basketball game when their helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances. Bryant coached Gianna's team, the Los Angeles Lady Mambas.

Bryant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, retired from the league in 2016 after winning five NBA championships and one Most Valuable Player Award (2008).