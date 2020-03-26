Carrie Underwood attends the American Music Awards in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Luke Bryan attends the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Blake Shelton (R) and Gwen Stefani will perform during the "ACM Presents: Our Country" special April 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan and celebrity couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform during the ACM Presents: Our Country special.

The Academy of Country Music announced a star-studded lineup Thursday for the upcoming TV special.

Our Country will feature at-home acoustic performances from Bryan, Shelton and Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Shania Twain and Keith Urban. Bryan, Paisley and Rucker will perform a tribute to Kenny Rogers, who died at age 81 last week.

The two-hour special will also feature intimate conversations with the country music stars and highlights from favorite ACM Awards moments.

Our Country will air April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS in place of the ACM Awards. The awards show was rescheduled for Sept. 16 this week due to public health concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Rhett and Maren Morris lead the 2020 ACM Awards nominees, with five nominations each.

Morris gave birth to her first child, son Hayes Andrew, with her husband, Ryan Hurd, this week.