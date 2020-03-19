March 19 (UPI) -- ACM Presents: Our Country, a country music special, will air in place of the Academy of Country Music Awards in April.

CBS announced in a press release Thursday that the two-hour TV special will air April 5 at 8 p.m. ET, the time slot previously scheduled for the ACM Awards.

Our Country will feature acoustic performances from country music stars at home, along with clips of their favorite moments from the ACM Awards. CBS said the special is meant to bring "the healing power of music" to viewers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM Country Music special as planned, Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside said.

"We are thrilled to announce ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY, an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite country artists and to relive some of the greatest moments of the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes," he added.

The Academy of Country Music announced Sunday that the ACM Awards will be postponed until September due to public health concerns about coronavirus.

"The health and safety of our artists, fans, industry, staff and partners is our number one priority," the academy said.

Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the 2020 ACM Awards nominees, with five nominations each.