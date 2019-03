Famous birthdays for March 1: Javier Bardem, Justin Bieber

Lupita Nyong'o attends the premiere of "Black Panther" at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on January 29. The actor turns 36 on March 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Javier Bardem arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 24. He turns 50 on March 1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Polish composer Frederic Chopin in 1810

-- Author William Dean Howells in 1837

-- Big band leader Glenn Miller in 1904

-- Writer Ralph Ellison in 1914

-- St. Louis Cardinals/Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray in 1914

-- Israeli Prime Minister/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yitzhak Rabin in 1922

-- Mad magazine publisher William Gaines in 1922

-- Donald "Deke" Slayton, one of the original Mercury astronauts, in 1924

-- Singer Harry Belafonte in 1927 (age 92)

-- Jurist Robert Bork in 1927

-- Actor Robert Conrad in 1935 (age 84)

-- Singer Roger Daltrey (The Who) in 1944 (age 75)

-- Singer Mike d'Abo (Manfred Mann) in 1944 (age 75)

-- Actor Alan Thicke in 1947

-- Actor/director Ron Howard in 1954 (age 65)

-- Actor Catherine Bach in 1954 (age 65)

-- Actor Tim Daly in 1956 (age 63)

-- TV personality/chef Paul Hollywood in 1966 (age 53)

-- Director Zack Snyder in 1966 (age 53)

-- TV journalist Don Lemon in 1966 (age 53)

-- Actor Javier Bardem in 1969 (age 50)

-- Actor Cara Buono in 1971 (age 48)

-- Actor Mark Paul Gosselaar in 1974 (age 45)

-- Actor Lupita Nyong'o in 1983 (age 36)

-- Singer Kesha in 1987 (age 32)

-- Actor Emeraude Toubia in 1989 (age 30)

-- Singer Justin Bieber in 1994 (age 25)