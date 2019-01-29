Zack Snyder to direct Netflix zombie thriller 'Army of the Dead'

Filmmaker Zack Snyder is set to helm a new zombie thriller for Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced that Man of Steel and Batman vs. Superman director Zack Snyder will helm its zombie thriller Army of the Dead.

"A group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble: venturing into a quarantine zone following a zombie outbreak to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted," the streaming service tweeted Tuesday.

The Hollywood Reporter said Joby Harold penned the screenplay for the project, which will be set in Las Vegas.

Filming is slated to begin this summer.

"There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one," Snyder told the entertainment industry trade newspaper. "I thought this was a good palate cleanser to really dig in with both hands and make something fun and epic and crazy and bonkers in the best possible way."

No casting has been announced yet.

Snyder's credits also include Dawn of the Dead, 300, Sucker Punch and Watchmen.

The most recent film he directed was 2017's Justice League. He left the production shortly before it was finished, however, to deal with the suicide of his 20-year-old daughter Autumn. Joss Whedon completed the film in his absence.