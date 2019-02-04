Lupita Nyong'o's family vacation is ruined in new 'Us' trailer

Lupita Nyong'o stars in the latest trailer for "Us" alongside Winston Duke. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Lupita Nyong'o's family vacation turns into a fight for survival in the newest trailer for writer and director Jordan Peele's next thriller, Us.

The clip, released on Sunday, features Nyong'o as Adelaide, a woman returning to her beach side childhood home alongside her husband Gabe (Winston Duke) and their two children.

Adelaide can't shake the feeling, however, that something bad is coming to harm her family.

"You know how sometimes things line up. Coincidences, since we've been up here they've been happening more and more. It's like there's this black cloud hanging over us," Adelaide says to Gabe.

A group of creepy doppelgangers representing each member of the family then invade the couple's home, leading to a number of horrifying scenes.

Us is set to arrive in theaters on March 22. Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Madison Curry, Cali Sheldon and Noelle Sheldon also star.