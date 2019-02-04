Trending Stories

Jussie Smollett performs at LA club days after Chicago attack
Jeff Foxworthy, Chrissy Teigen to judge NBC comedy competition
ICE arrests rapper 21 Savage for allegedly overstaying visa
Tori Spelling confirms '90210' revival is in the works
Rapper Bow Wow, woman arrested on battery charges

Alfonso Cuaron wins at 71st Directors Guild of America awards

Lupita Nyong'o's family vacation is ruined in new 'Us' trailer
Female Saudi activists being tortured in prison, British report says
North Korea 'thanks' Japan for returning 'distressed' fishermen
First fossil feather didn't belong to famed Archaeopteryx bird
Italy's Eni eyes investment in Iraq beyond Zubair field
 
