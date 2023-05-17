Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 17, 2023 / 6:07 AM

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says spy satellite ready for launch

By Thomas Maresca
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Ju Ae, reviewed the North's first completed military reconnaissance satellite and "approved the future action plan" for its launch, state-run KCNA reported Wednesday. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Ju Ae, reviewed the North's first completed military reconnaissance satellite and "approved the future action plan" for its launch, state-run KCNA reported Wednesday. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

May 17 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the secretive regime's first completed military reconnaissance satellite and "approved the future action plan" for its launch, state-run media reported Wednesday.

Kim visited an aerospace facility on Tuesday and examined the satellite, which is "ready for loading after undergoing the final general assembly check and space environment test," according to Korean Central News Agency.

Advertisement

He "approved the future action plan of the preparatory committee" for the satellite's launch, although a date was not specified.

The visit was Kim's first public appearance since a trip to the aerospace center a month ago in order to oversee the development of the spy satellite and give the go-ahead for its launch.

RELATED North Korea's Kim Jong Un says Russia will 'smash all challenges'

Images released by state media Wednesday showed Kim and his young daughter Ju Ae inspecting the site in white lab coats and caps and speaking with scientists near an object that appears to be a component of the satellite.

The North Korean leader called the successful launch of the satellite "an urgent requirement of the prevailing security environment of the country," KCNA reported.

Kim stressed the strategic importance of military reconnaissance as "the U.S. imperialists and [S]outh Korean puppet villains escalate their confrontational moves against the DPRK."

Advertisement

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

The North has condemned the expansion of joint military exercises by the allies as preparation for an invasion. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden adopted the Washington Declaration last month, an enhanced nuclear cooperation pact that will include greater information sharing and visits by U.S. nuclear submarines to South Korea.

Pyongyang has conducted weapons tests at a record pace since the beginning of 2022, including the launch last month of its first solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which analysts say could present new challenges for missile defense systems.

RELATED Japanese PM Kishida to visit South Korea this weekend amid thawing ties

In December, Pyongyang conducted what it called a "final-stage test" of a satellite device that took low-resolution, black-and-white aerial photos of South Korea.

Commercial satellite imagery shows construction "progressing rapidly" at the North's Sohae Satellite Launching Station, according to an analysis published Tuesday on North Korea-focused website 38 North, as speculation grows that a launch could be imminent.

The imagery showed that "a probable new launch pad is being built at the coastal construction site," 38 North said.

Read More

Kim's sister issues warning against growing South Korea-U.S. military alliance

Latest Headlines

54% of Britons anxious or stressed over rising cost of living
World News // 48 minutes ago
54% of Britons anxious or stressed over rising cost of living
May 17 (UPI) -- The number of Britons who are stressed out or anxious about the rising cost of living has risen to more than half of all adults, the country's financial regulator said Wednesday.
Australian PM: Quad summit canceled as Biden cuts Asia trip short
World News // 1 hour ago
Australian PM: Quad summit canceled as Biden cuts Asia trip short
May 17 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday that a so-called Quad summit planned for next week in Sydney has been canceled due to ongoing debt ceiling negotiations in the United States.
Two U.K. poultry workers test positive for bird flu
World News // 15 hours ago
Two U.K. poultry workers test positive for bird flu
May 16 (UPI) -- Two poultry workers in the United Kingdom tested positive for avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, the U.K. Health Security Agency said Tuesday.
Brown University estimates more than 4.5 million people have died in wars since 9/11
World News // 16 hours ago
Brown University estimates more than 4.5 million people have died in wars since 9/11
May 16 (UPI) -- More than 4.5 million people have died as a result of wars since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, according to a new study from the Costs of War project at Brown University's Watson Institute.
EU adopts new laws to regulate cryptocurrency transactions
World News // 19 hours ago
EU adopts new laws to regulate cryptocurrency transactions
May 16 (UPI) -- The European Council on Tuesday formally adopted a pair of rules designed to regulate the cryptocurrency market.
Britain pushes European neighbors for more cooperation to stem flow of migrants
World News // 22 hours ago
Britain pushes European neighbors for more cooperation to stem flow of migrants
May 16 (UPI) -- Britain will use a meeting of European leaders in Iceland on Tuesday to push for coordinated action to tackle "illegal" migration across the continent.
'Exceptional' air raid on Kyiv injures at least three
World News // 1 day ago
'Exceptional' air raid on Kyiv injures at least three
May 16 (UPI) -- Kyiv came under the most intensive bombardment Tuesday since Russia resumed its attacks from the air at the beginning of the month, injuring three people and damaging building and cars.
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
May 16 (UPI) -- Long-awaited U.S. Abrams tanks have arrived in Germany, the Pentagon said, with expectations that Ukrainian soldiers will begin training on the advanced weaponry in the coming weeks.
Fire tears through New Zealand hostel, killing multiple people
World News // 1 day ago
Fire tears through New Zealand hostel, killing multiple people
May 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Zealand said Tuesday that multiple people are dead after a fire tore through a Wellington hostel overnight.
Int'l Religious Freedom Report calls out violations in China, Iran, India
World News // 1 day ago
Int'l Religious Freedom Report calls out violations in China, Iran, India
May 15 (UPI) -- The State Department has released its 2022 International Religious Freedom Report, which shows ongoing violations in China, Russia, Iran, India and Afghanistan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia says it has detained former U.S. embassy employee
Russia says it has detained former U.S. embassy employee
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
Janet Yellen warns U.S. default would reverse 'hard-earned' economic progress
Janet Yellen warns U.S. default would reverse 'hard-earned' economic progress
Fulton County DA rebuffs Trump's efforts to dismiss her from 2020 election probe
Fulton County DA rebuffs Trump's efforts to dismiss her from 2020 election probe
Silicon Valley, Signature executives blame 'unprecedented events' for bank failures
Silicon Valley, Signature executives blame 'unprecedented events' for bank failures
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement