Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 2, 2023 / 4:54 AM

Japanese PM Kishida to visit South Korea this weekend amid thawing ties

By Thomas Maresca
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Seoul for a two-day visit on Sunday, officials said Tuesday, where he will meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol amid improving bilateral ties. File Photo by President of South Korea Press Office / UPI
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Seoul for a two-day visit on Sunday, officials said Tuesday, where he will meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol amid improving bilateral ties. File Photo by President of South Korea Press Office / UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kisihida is coming to Seoul for talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol this weekend, officials said Tuesday, in the first visit by a Japanese leader since 2018 as relations continue to improve between the two U.S. allies.

Tokyo's Foreign Ministry confirmed Tuesday that Kishida's two-day trip will start on Sunday. It follows on the heels of Yoon's trip to Tokyo in March, during which the two leaders vowed to resolve lingering trade disputes and to restore "shuttle diplomacy" after the relationship had frozen over in recent years.

Advertisement

The Seoul visit will present a "good opportunity to frankly exchange opinions on ways to develop Japan-South Korea relations and the rapidly changing international situation," Kishida told reporters during a visit to Accra, Ghana.

Relations between Seoul and Tokyo took a turn for the worse in 2018 after the South Korean Supreme Court ruled that two Japanese firms must provide compensation to victims of forced labor under Japan's 1910-45 colonial occupation of Korea.

RELATED U.S.-Philippines military alliance expansion discussed at White House meeting

The Yoon administration announced a plan in March to resolve the dispute by using South Korean public funds to pay the victims. Both sides have since made moves to lift trade restrictions that emerged in the wake of the 2018 decision.

Advertisement

The thaw comes in the face of growing nuclear threats from North Korea and an increasingly assertive China. Washington has been pushing for closer cooperation among its Asian allies and the three countries have begun stepping up trilateral military exercises.

Yoon visited the United States last week when he and U.S. President Joe Biden adopted the Washington Declaration, an enhanced nuclear cooperation pact that will include greater information sharing and visits by U.S. nuclear submarines to South Korea.

RELATED Japan moves to return South Korea to preferred trading partners list

Japan is hosting the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima on May 19-21, and Kishida has invited Yoon to attend. In a further show of improving ties between Seoul and Tokyo, the finance ministers of the two countries met for the first time in seven years on Tuesday on the sidelines of an Asian Development Bank meeting.

The last time a Japanese leader visited South Korea was in February 2018, when former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

RELATED Yoon tells Congress U.S., South Korea united in defending democracy

Latest Headlines

Hundreds detained in fiery May Day demonstrations across France
World News // 8 hours ago
Hundreds detained in fiery May Day demonstrations across France
May 1 (UPI) -- Nearly 300 people were arrested following violent clashes between protesters and police spanning multiple cities in France on Monday.
Dozens injured in Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's Dnipro region
World News // 20 hours ago
Dozens injured in Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's Dnipro region
May 1 (UPI) -- Dozens of people were injured in Ukraine as Russia launched a predawn missile strike, officials said Monday.
McCarthy: U.S. will support funding security for Israel 'as long as I am speaker'
World News // 19 hours ago
McCarthy: U.S. will support funding security for Israel 'as long as I am speaker'
May 1 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Israel's Knesset on Monday he will back fully supporting security for Israel in the face of enemies like Iran and warned of China's growing influence.
New Zealand PM eyes independence from Britain ahead of coronation trip
World News // 19 hours ago
New Zealand PM eyes independence from Britain ahead of coronation trip
May 1 (UPI) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Monday he would like to see his country become independent from Britain as he departed Auckland on the 24-hour flight to London to attend the coronation of King Charles III.
Britain shifts Sudan airlift to Red Sea coast for final evacuation flight
World News // 21 hours ago
Britain shifts Sudan airlift to Red Sea coast for final evacuation flight
May 1 (UPI) -- Britain will mount a final evacuation flight from Port Sudan on the Red Sea on Monday two days after ending its airlift from Khartoum amid a deteriorating security situation in the capital as a fragile cease-fire fizzled
Erdogan says Turkey killed ISIS leader in Syria
World News // 22 hours ago
Erdogan says Turkey killed ISIS leader in Syria
May 1 (UPI) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey's intelligence agency killed the leader of the Islamic State in Syria over the weekend.
Strike by NHS nurses brings severe disruption to hundreds of English hospitals
World News // 22 hours ago
Strike by NHS nurses brings severe disruption to hundreds of English hospitals
May 1 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of National Health Service nurses In England were out on strike Monday in a long-running dispute over pay and staffing including, for the first time, those working in emergency and intensive care.
Pope Francis says Vatican involved in ongoing effort to end Ukraine war
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis says Vatican involved in ongoing effort to end Ukraine war
May 1 (UPI) -- Pope Francis has revealed that there is an ongoing peace mission involving the Vatican to secure an end to the war in Ukraine.
Sudan receives 1st humanitarian aid shipment since start of fighting
World News // 1 day ago
Sudan receives 1st humanitarian aid shipment since start of fighting
April 30 (UPI) -- Sudan received its first shipment of humanitarian aid -- including critical medical supplies -- since the start of fighting between rival military factions began earlier this month.
Cuba postpones International Workers' Day parade over fuel shortages
World News // 1 day ago
Cuba postpones International Workers' Day parade over fuel shortages
April 30 (UPI) -- Cuba has postponed its annual International Workers' Day parade for the third time in more than 60 years as fuel shortages hamstring the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge extends deadline for Georgia DA to respond to Donald Trump motion
Judge extends deadline for Georgia DA to respond to Donald Trump motion
Daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett drowns in family pool
Daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett drowns in family pool
First Republic Bank seized by regulators, sold to JPMorgan Chase
First Republic Bank seized by regulators, sold to JPMorgan Chase
7 people, including 2 missing girls, found dead on Oklahoma property
7 people, including 2 missing girls, found dead on Oklahoma property
New Zealand PM eyes independence from Britain ahead of coronation trip
New Zealand PM eyes independence from Britain ahead of coronation trip
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement