April 19, 2023 / 3:29 AM

North Korea's Kim orders launch of 'completed' spy satellite

By Thomas Maresca
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seen with daughter Ju Ae at an ICBM test last week, ordered the launch of a "completed" spy satellite, state media reported Wednesday. Photo by Office of the North Korean government press service/UPI
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seen with daughter Ju Ae at an ICBM test last week, ordered the launch of a "completed" spy satellite, state media reported Wednesday. Photo by Office of the North Korean government press service/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, April 19 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the launch of the secretive regime's "completed" spy satellite, state media said Wednesday, claiming it was a response to the "escalating military threat and challenge of the U.S. and [S]outh Korea."

Kim said that the satellite "will be launched at the planned date" during a visit to the National Aerospace Development Administration in Pyongyang on Tuesday, state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.

No specific date for the launch was given.

The North Korean leader, who was accompanied by his young daughter Ju Ae, called on officials of the space program to "speed up ... final preparations and firmly establish the satellite intelligence-gathering capability by deploying several reconnaissance satellites on different orbits in succession in the future."

RELATED U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drills in response to N. Korea

In December, Pyongyang conducted what it called a "final-stage test" of a device that took aerial photos of South Korea and announced plans to launch a spy satellite into orbit by April.

Kim's visit comes just days after North Korea test-fired its first solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which analysts say could present new challenges for missile defense systems.

The North has conducted a flurry of weapons tests in response to large-scale joint military exercises held last month by the United States and South Korea, which Pyongyang condemned as preparations for an invasion.

RELATED North Korea claims it launched new Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM

Kim said that launching the military reconnaissance satellite is crucial for securing "real-time information about the hostile forces' military scenario and moves," KCNA reported.

He also criticized Washington's extended deterrence commitment to Seoul, which has included the deployment of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and bombers to the Peninsula in recent months, as an effort "to turn South Korea into an advanced base for aggression and an arsenal for war."

The United States and South Korea kicked off a 12-day joint aerial exercise this week. The allies and Japan also conducted a trilateral naval missile defense exercise on Monday.

RELATED North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion

Amid the heightened tensions, North Korea has not responded to routine daily calls on an inter-Korean liaison channel since April 7, according to Seoul's Unification Ministry.

Latest Headlines

Northern Ireland climber Noel Hanna dies while descending Annapurna
World News // 10 hours ago
Northern Ireland climber Noel Hanna dies while descending Annapurna
April 18 (UPI) -- Renowned Northern Ireland mountain climber Noel Hanna died in Nepal overnight while descending from the 26,545-foot summit of Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world.
Fighting continues after rival generals agree to 24-hour cease-fire in Sudan
World News // 20 hours ago
Fighting continues after rival generals agree to 24-hour cease-fire in Sudan
April 18 (UPI) -- Heavy artillery and explosions were reported in Sudan after two rival generals agreed to a 24-hour cease-fire so that humanitarian aid could be delivered to citizens.
Swedish backlash on Ukraine war halts Absolut Vodka exports to Russia
World News // 13 hours ago
Swedish backlash on Ukraine war halts Absolut Vodka exports to Russia
April 18 (UPI) -- Pernod Ricard, the parent company which owns Absolute Vodka company, announced it will suspend exports to Russia Tuesday. The company created a backlash in Sweden where people expressed anger over the exports.
Apple opens first-ever Indian retail location in Mumbai
World News // 14 hours ago
Apple opens first-ever Indian retail location in Mumbai
April 18 (UPI) -- Apple opened a new retail location in Mumbai Tuesday, the first ever in India, as the company bolsters its presence in India.
Hyundai Mobis creates rollable display screens for vehicles
World News // 15 hours ago
Hyundai Mobis creates rollable display screens for vehicles
SEOUL, April 18 (UPI) -- South Korea's parts maker Hyundai Mobis said it has created rollable display screens for vehicles, a first in the industry.
G7 foreign ministers pledge support for Ukraine, express concerns over China
World News // 17 hours ago
G7 foreign ministers pledge support for Ukraine, express concerns over China
April 18 (UPI) -- The G7 foreign ministers said on Tuesday their countries continue to support Ukraine in defending itself against Russia and expressed concerns about China on a number of issues including access to the South China Sea.
WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich ordered to remain in Russian jail
World News // 18 hours ago
WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich ordered to remain in Russian jail
April 18 (UPI) -- Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich was denied bail on Tuesday in a court appearance in Moscow, as his Russia-based attorneys appealed his detention for espionage.
China's reopening unleashes burst of economic growth
World News // 19 hours ago
China's reopening unleashes burst of economic growth
April 18 (UPI) -- China's National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday a strong performance by the services sector helped the world's second-largest economy grow by an estimated 4.5% in the first quarter, in line with expectations.
Police Scotland arrests SNP treasurer in party finances investigation
World News // 20 hours ago
Police Scotland arrests SNP treasurer in party finances investigation
April 18 (UPI) -- Police Scotland on Tuesday arrested Scotland National Party Treasurer Colin Beattie in its ongoing investigation into the party finances that has already snared the husband of former party leader Nicola Sturgeon.
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
World News // 21 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
April 18 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to regions of occupied Ukraine, the Kremlin said Tuesday, marking his second surprise visit to the country in as many months.
