April 29, 2023 / 1:55 PM

Kim's sister issues warning against growing South Korea-U.S. military alliance

By Simon Druker
Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, issued a warning to the United States and South Korea Saturday against their strengthening ties. File Pool Photo by Jorge Silva/EPA-EFE
April 29 (UPI) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued a warning to the United States and South Korea Saturday that their enhanced military alliance will result in the North responding with "more powerful strength."

"The recent visit to Washington by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has become an occasion in enabling us to have a clearer understanding of the source threatening peace and security of the Korean peninsula and the region and its entity," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement released through North Korean state-run media.

"The 'Washington Declaration' made by the United States and the South Korean rulers is a product of the vicious hostile policy toward the DPRK [North Korea] which reflected the most antagonistic and aggressive will of action," she stated. "It will bring about a result of exposing the peace and security of northeast Asia and the rest of the world to a more serious danger and so it is an act which can never be welcomed."

Kim Yo Jong, who is believed to be a close confidant of her brother, also insulted U.S. President Joe Biden, calling him "an old man with no future."

During the state visit to Washington earlier in the week, Biden and Yoon discussed several ways the two countries will strengthen their already-strong military ties, including an American nuclear commitment.

A newly-launched Nuclear Consultative Group will focus on how to plan for nuclear contingencies and formulate a unified approach to nuclear deterrence. The group is being formed "given the growing threat posed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," the White House said in a statement.

The two countries agreed to more visible strategic deployments of U.S. military assets around the Korean Peninsula and increasing participation levels in joint military exercises.

Biden also said the United States will dock nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarines in South Korea as a deterrent.

"The wild dream of the United States and South Korea will face an entity of more powerful strength in the future," the North Korean leader's sister said.

Japan moves to return South Korea to preferred trading partners list

