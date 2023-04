Japan has decided to restore South Korea to preferred trading partner status pending approval by Japan's Cabinet. The move comes after April trade talks and a March summit between South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Photo courtesy of Office of the President Republic of Korea

April 28 (UPI) -- Japan's trade ministry said Friday it would put South Korea back on a preferred trading partners list after South Korea did the same. The relisting will occur after approval by Japan's Cabinet and a public opinion survey on export controls, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. Advertisement

South Korea earlier this week restored Japan to a list of preferred trading partners.

The thaw in relations follows a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in March and a dialogue on trade between the two countries earlier this month.

South Korea's trade ministry said in a statement that it welcomed Japan's action and hopes for a swift conclusion to the procedures to finalize its return to the list.

Japan took South Korea off the "white list" of preferred trading partners in 2019 in a trade and diplomatic dispute. The designation simplifies export control procedures from Japan to South Korea.

Japan determined South Korea's export controls are as effective as Japan's.

Relations between the two nations deteriorated in 2018 after South Korea's Supreme Court decided two Japanese companies owed Korean plaintiffs compensation for forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial military occupation of Korea.

That action, and a long history of tension over wartime actions by Japan, triggered the punitive trade decisions.