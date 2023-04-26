1/3

Attendees wave flags ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosting Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee for a State Visit at the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden welcomed South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to the White House Wednesday to announce major new commitments from the United States that would serve to disrupt North Korea's ability to launch an all-out nuclear attack on its neighbors. Biden and first lady Jill Biden greeted Yoon and South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee in a ceremony Wednesday morning. Advertisement

Yoon's visit comes "at a critical moment as North Korea continues to develop its nuclear and missile capabilities," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said ahead of the meeting, adding that Biden will "reinforce and enhance our extended deterrence commitments to South Korea with respect to the threat the DPRK poses."

Biden was expected to announce key deliverables from the United States during a joint press conference from the White House Rose Garden at 12:30 p.m.

And although Sullivan did not provide specifics about what action the president would take to extend nuclear deterrence in the region, he did say that Biden would send "a very clear and demonstrable signal of the United States' credibility."

Yoon arrived in Washington Monday for the six-day visit that includes a state dinner Wednesday night at the White House before a Thursday address before Congress, where he will speak on the continued threat posed by North Korea.

North Korean President Kim Jung Un has ordered nuclear rocket tests at an unprecedented pace over the past year and recently launched the country's first solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which analysts say could severely challenge missile-defense systems.

Since Yoon took office last May, Seoul and Washington have strengthened defense ties and ramped up joint military drills in the region. However, questions remain about the reliability of U.S. protection over South Korea, with many prominent voices in the country calling for Seoul to establish its own nuclear stockpile.

In recent months, Yoon's administration has sought greater input from the U.S. while anticipating the need for a strong nuclear response to North Korea.

Ahead of the summit, diplomatic experts touted a multi-dimensional but amicable relationship between the longtime allies when it comes to North Korea and other global matters, like increasing Chinese hostilities and the war in Ukraine.

Yoon's visit, meanwhile, was timed to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance that emerged in the wake of the 1950-53 Korean War.

The two leaders will also discuss tech competition with China, economic issues in key industries, including semiconductors, batteries and electric vehicles, cyber cooperation, climate change mitigation, and foreign aid, among other topics.

A delegation of 122 business leaders from South Korea's largest corporations traveled with Yoon in hopes of negotiating contentious aspects of Biden's Inflation Reduction Act and Chips and Science Act.

South Korean tech companies will also seek more clarity on how to navigate Washington's sweeping new tech export controls against China after Yoon sat down Monday with Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos, who announced a $2.5 billion investment by the streaming platform in South Korea over the next four years.