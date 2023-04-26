Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 26, 2023 / 10:23 AM

Biden welcomes South Korean president for summit on North Korean nuclear threat

Yoon Suk-yeol's visit includes state dinner at White House, speech before Congress

By A.L. Lee
1/3
Attendees wave flags ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosting Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee for a State Visit at the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Attendees wave flags ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosting Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee for a State Visit at the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden welcomed South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to the White House Wednesday to announce major new commitments from the United States that would serve to disrupt North Korea's ability to launch an all-out nuclear attack on its neighbors.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden greeted Yoon and South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee in a ceremony Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Yoon's visit comes "at a critical moment as North Korea continues to develop its nuclear and missile capabilities," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said ahead of the meeting, adding that Biden will "reinforce and enhance our extended deterrence commitments to South Korea with respect to the threat the DPRK poses."

Advertisement

Biden was expected to announce key deliverables from the United States during a joint press conference from the White House Rose Garden at 12:30 p.m.

RELATED Netflix to invest $2.5 billion in South Korean shows and films

And although Sullivan did not provide specifics about what action the president would take to extend nuclear deterrence in the region, he did say that Biden would send "a very clear and demonstrable signal of the United States' credibility."

Yoon arrived in Washington Monday for the six-day visit that includes a state dinner Wednesday night at the White House before a Thursday address before Congress, where he will speak on the continued threat posed by North Korea.

North Korean President Kim Jung Un has ordered nuclear rocket tests at an unprecedented pace over the past year and recently launched the country's first solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which analysts say could severely challenge missile-defense systems.

RELATED Washington, Seoul to announce 'major' development on nuclear deterrence

Since Yoon took office last May, Seoul and Washington have strengthened defense ties and ramped up joint military drills in the region. However, questions remain about the reliability of U.S. protection over South Korea, with many prominent voices in the country calling for Seoul to establish its own nuclear stockpile.

In recent months, Yoon's administration has sought greater input from the U.S. while anticipating the need for a strong nuclear response to North Korea.

Advertisement

Ahead of the summit, diplomatic experts touted a multi-dimensional but amicable relationship between the longtime allies when it comes to North Korea and other global matters, like increasing Chinese hostilities and the war in Ukraine.

RELATED South Korea's President Yoon to meet Biden in state visit

Yoon's visit, meanwhile, was timed to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance that emerged in the wake of the 1950-53 Korean War.

The two leaders will also discuss tech competition with China, economic issues in key industries, including semiconductors, batteries and electric vehicles, cyber cooperation, climate change mitigation, and foreign aid, among other topics.

A delegation of 122 business leaders from South Korea's largest corporations traveled with Yoon in hopes of negotiating contentious aspects of Biden's Inflation Reduction Act and Chips and Science Act.

RELATED Korean tech firm's quantum technology promises to fight hacking

South Korean tech companies will also seek more clarity on how to navigate Washington's sweeping new tech export controls against China after Yoon sat down Monday with Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos, who announced a $2.5 billion investment by the streaming platform in South Korea over the next four years.

Latest Headlines

Yosemite Valley to close over flooding threat from melting snow
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Yosemite Valley to close over flooding threat from melting snow
April 26 (UPI) -- Yosemite National Park prepared for a major snow melt in the region by announcing the closure of most of Yosemite Valley from Friday to May 3 because of potential flooding along the Merced River.
Transgender Montana lawmaker faces 'disciplinary consequences' after protest
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Transgender Montana lawmaker faces 'disciplinary consequences' after protest
April 26 (UPI) -- The GOP-led House in Montana will vote Wednesday on a transgender lawmaker's conduct during a protest that erupted over the Republican Speaker's refusal to allow her to speak during several proceedings this week.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs assault weapons ban
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs assault weapons ban
April 26 (UPI) -- Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill banning assault weapons, immediately prompting a lawsuit from a gun rights group.
House lawmakers demand China release detained American Mark Swidan
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House lawmakers demand China release detained American Mark Swidan
April 26 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives have overwhelmingly voted to approve a resolution demanding that China release Mark Swidan, an American who has been jailed in the Asian nation since 2012.
Attorney pleads guilty to maintaining properties owned by sanctioned Russian
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Attorney pleads guilty to maintaining properties owned by sanctioned Russian
April 26 (UPI) -- A New York attorney has pleaded guilty to making nearly $4 million in payments to maintain the U.S. properties of sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.
Ex-New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to join Harvard this fall
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to join Harvard this fall
April 26 (UPI) -- Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be joining Harvard University this fall.
U.S. agencies warn they will crack down on harmful use of AI
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. agencies warn they will crack down on harmful use of AI
April 25 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is warning companies and financial firms that its federal agencies have the ability to crack down on civil rights and other bias violations committed through the use of artificial intelligence.
Tobacco giant to pay $629M for violating North Korea sanctions
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Tobacco giant to pay $629M for violating North Korea sanctions
April 25 (UPI) -- British American Tobacco has agreed to pay $629 million in fines to the U.S. government after a subsidiary pleaded guilty to violating sanctions by selling tobacco products to North Korea, the Justice Department said.
South Korea, U.S. agree to strengthen 'space alliance' during NASA facility visit
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
South Korea, U.S. agree to strengthen 'space alliance' during NASA facility visit
April 26 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol opened his state visit to Washington by touring a NASA facility after the United States and South Korea signed a joint statement to strengthen their space alliance.
Chief Justice John Roberts declines Senate invitation to testify on Supreme Court ethics
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Chief Justice John Roberts declines Senate invitation to testify on Supreme Court ethics
April 25 (UPI) -- Chief Justice John Roberts has declined an invitation from Senate Democrats, saying he will not testify about ethics standards at the Supreme Court.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence
Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence
Colombia deports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to Miami
Colombia deports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to Miami
Mexican Navy seizes 19,000 pounds of meth inside tequila bottles
Mexican Navy seizes 19,000 pounds of meth inside tequila bottles
Senator vows to block Amtrak board nominees over rural representation
Senator vows to block Amtrak board nominees over rural representation
Barbie reveals new doll with Down syndrome to teach 'inclusion through play'
Barbie reveals new doll with Down syndrome to teach 'inclusion through play'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement