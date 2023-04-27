Watch Live: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol addresses U.S. Congress

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol walks through the U.S. Capitol Rotunda with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy before addressing a joint session of Congress. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is addressing a joint meeting of Congress Thursday as part of a state visit to the United States. The address is expected to focus on the threat posed by North Korea. Advertisement

On Wednesday, Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden announced that nuclear-armed submarines will dock in South Korea for the first time in more than 40 years.

During the announcement, Yoon said the decision reaffirmed U.S. commitment to deterrence, citing "immediate bilateral presidential consultations in the event of North Korea's nuclear attack."