Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 7, 2022 / 6:56 AM

China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

By Thomas Maresca
1/3
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, will visit Taipei on Sunday, according to news reports from Japan and Taiwan, drawing an angry response from Beijng. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- China on Thursday reacted sharply to reports of a planned Taiwan visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying that it would take strong measures in response and warning that such a trip would negatively impact China-U.S. relations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that the United States should cancel the trip and stop official exchanges with Taiwan, state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

Advertisement

"If the U.S. insists on going its own way, China will certainly take strong measures to firmly defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zhao said.

"All consequences that arise will be entirely borne by the U.S."

RELATED Australia fast-tracks long-range missile purchase over China concerns

Japan's Fuji News Network reported earlier Thursday that Pelosi would head to Taipei on Sunday after a planned meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Her visit would be the first to Taiwan by a House speaker since Newt Gingrich met then-President Lee Teng-hui in 1997.

Taiwan's United Daily News reported that Pelosi was expected to be accompanied by House foreign affairs committee Chair Gregory Meeks.

The trip would coincide with the 43rd anniversary of the signing of the Taiwan Relations Act by President Jimmy Carter in 1979. The law regulates the countries' non-diplomatic ties, including arms sales to Taipei, and stipulates that threats to the self-governing island are "of grave concern to the United States."

Advertisement
RELATED Taiwan grounds Mirage fighter jets after crash

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has brought a renewed focus on the danger to Taiwan posed by China, which has vowed to retake the island it views as a breakaway province.

Early last month the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden sent a delegation of former defense officials to Taipei in a show of support shortly after the Russian invasion.

The State Department approved a $95 million arms sale to Taiwan earlier this week and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday that the United States was prepared to impose sanctions on China if it were to invade Taiwan.

RELATED Biden delegation to Taiwan confirms strong U.S. commitment to island

"I believe we've shown that we can in the case of Russia," Yellen told the House financial services committee. "I think you should not doubt our ability to resolve to do the same in other situations."

Latest Headlines

U.N. to vote on U.S.-led resolution to expel Russia from Human Rights Council
World News // 15 minutes ago
U.N. to vote on U.S.-led resolution to expel Russia from Human Rights Council
April 7 (UPI) -- The U.N. General Assembly is scheduled to vote on Thursday whether to expel Russia from its Human Rights Council due to Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine and atrocities against civilians in places like Bucha.
North Korea may test nuclear weapon next week: U.S. envoy
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea may test nuclear weapon next week: U.S. envoy
SEOUL, April 7 (UPI) -- North Korea could conduct a nuclear weapons test next week on the occasion of the April 15 anniversary of founder Kim Il Sung's birth, Washington's top envoy for North Korea told reporters.
British embassy guard in Germany charged with spying for Russia
World News // 5 hours ago
British embassy guard in Germany charged with spying for Russia
April 7 (UPI) -- A security guard at the British Embassy in Berlin has been charged with spying for Russia, authorities said.
British foreign secretary tells NATO 'age of engagement with Russia is over'
World News // 1 day ago
British foreign secretary tells NATO 'age of engagement with Russia is over'
April 6 (UPI) -- NATO foreign ministers will meet Wednesday to address Russia's war in Ukraine and possibly expand support for the battle-scarred country, which was expected to see several new humanitarian corridors.
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
World News // 11 hours ago
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
April 6 (UPI) -- Dutch officials on Wednesday said they have seized 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs as Moscow faces sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
World News // 12 hours ago
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
April 6 (UPI) -- New U.S. sanctions announced Wednesday targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, both of whom he's been careful to keep out of the spotlight since taking power two decades ago.
Janet Yellen: Ukraine war will have 'enormous' global economic impact
World News // 16 hours ago
Janet Yellen: Ukraine war will have 'enormous' global economic impact
April 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Wednesday that Russia's war on Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia might be a serious blow to the global economy.
Uber U.K. to offer bus, train, flight, rental car bookings
World News // 16 hours ago
Uber U.K. to offer bus, train, flight, rental car bookings
April 6 (UPI) -- Uber Technologies on Wednesday announced expansion plans to include buses, trains, planes and rental cars for its United Kingdom-based app users.
Scientists unsure how new COVID-19 variant -- Omicron XE -- behaves, responds to vaccines
World News // 20 hours ago
Scientists unsure how new COVID-19 variant -- Omicron XE -- behaves, responds to vaccines
April 6 (UPI) -- Researchers are beginning to learn more about yet another COVID-19 strain -- this one a subvariant of two different types of the more infectious Omicron strain that has been found in hundreds of cases in Britain.
Pope Francis echoes outrage over killings in Ukraine: 'Put an end to this war!'
World News // 22 hours ago
Pope Francis echoes outrage over killings in Ukraine: 'Put an end to this war!'
April 6 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Wednesday echoed global concern and outrage over the atrocities that have emerged over the past few days from a suburb of Kyiv in Ukraine, where officials say that Russian forces massacred civilians.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
Israel's ruling coalition loses Knesset majority
Israel's ruling coalition loses Knesset majority
Democrats, Republicans spar over gasoline price spike during House hearing
Democrats, Republicans spar over gasoline price spike during House hearing
Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley: North Korea 'real danger' to U.S. homeland
Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley: North Korea 'real danger' to U.S. homeland
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement