Trending
Advertisement
NHL
June 27, 2023 / 2:32 PM

NHL, union launch player inclusion coalition, provide $1 million

By Alex Butler
Former All-Star defenseman P.K. Subban (pictured) and winger Anson Carter are co-chairs of the NHL's new player inclusion coalition. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Former All-Star defenseman P.K. Subban (pictured) and winger Anson Carter are co-chairs of the NHL's new player inclusion coalition. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- The NHL and NHL Players' Association launched a player inclusion coalition and $1 million for the initiative, which will attempt to advance equality and inclusion in hockey, the league and union said Tuesday.

The 20-member group of current and former NHL and women's professional hockey players will lead the initiative. Former All-Star defenseman P.K. Subban and winger Anson Carter are co-chairs.

Advertisement

"Every member of the NHL player inclusion coalition shares a passion to bring diversity and inclusion to the forefront of the hockey community," Carter said in a news release.

"It has been incredible to work together to amplify the role of players as advisers, ambassadors and catalysts for real change, which benefits underrepresented groups in the game."

The coalition includes a "range of perspectives across players of color, LGBTQ+ players, and allies," the league and union said. The group first formed in 2020 as the NHL player inclusion committee.

The league said the group's "evolution" from a committee to a coalition is related to its renewed focus on "action. The coalition's initiatives include inclusion experiences and educational sessions for NHL officials, rookies and minor league players and connecting and inspiring underrepresented youth.

Advertisement

"Today is the day of the announcement, but the work has already started," Subban said in a video posted to his social media accounts.

The league and union said $750,000 of their $1 million commitment will go toward a NHL player inclusion coalition action fund, which aims to direct resources toward grassroots programs that "welcome and celebrate diverse hockey audiences."

RELATED Michael Andlauer agrees to $1B purchase of NHL's Ottawa Senators

That fund will send a $10,000 grant to the Nashville Predators for creating opportunities in a racial equality program, which introduces hockey -- at no cost -- to players aged 4 to 9.

Former Team USA forward Julie Chu, Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud and forwards Cam Atkinson of the Philadelphia Flyers and Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers are among the other members of the coalition.

Read More

Oilers' Connor McDavid claims MVP honors at NHL Awards Golden Knights become fastest NHL expansion team to win Stanley Cup

Latest Headlines

Oilers' Connor McDavid claims MVP honors at NHL Awards
NHL // 6 hours ago
Oilers' Connor McDavid claims MVP honors at NHL Awards
June 27 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid once again joined an elite class of hockey legends, claiming multiple MVP honors at the 2023 NHL Awards in Nashville.
U.S. Open 2023: Scheffler, Rahm, Koepka favored in third golf major
NHL // 1 week ago
U.S. Open 2023: Scheffler, Rahm, Koepka favored in third golf major
June 15 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm and red-hot Brooks Koepka are expected to be the top contenders at the 2023 U.S. Open, which tees off Thursday in Los Angeles.
Golden Knights become fastest NHL expansion team to win Stanley Cup
NHL // 1 week ago
Golden Knights become fastest NHL expansion team to win Stanley Cup
June 14 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights became the fastest expansion team to win a Stanley Cup, beating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to clinch the series in five games. Forward Mark Stone scored three times in the series finale.
Michael Andlauer agrees to $1B purchase of NHL's Ottawa Senators
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Michael Andlauer agrees to $1B purchase of NHL's Ottawa Senators
June 13 (UPI) -- Healthcare industry billionaire Michael Andlauer agreed to purchase 90% of the Ottawa Senators, the NHL franchise announced Tuesday.
Stanley Cup Final: Marchessault, Golden Knights dominate Panthers for 2-0 lead
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Stanley Cup Final: Marchessault, Golden Knights dominate Panthers for 2-0 lead
June 6 (UPI) -- Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and logged an assist to lead a 7-2 domination of the Florida Panthers, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Montreal Canadiens, winger Cole Caufield agree to $63M deal
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Montreal Canadiens, winger Cole Caufield agree to $63M deal
June 5 (UPI) -- The Montreal Canadiens and winger Cole Caufield agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth nearly $63 million, the team announced Monday morning.
Panthers, Golden Knights to battle for first Stanley Cup Final title
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Panthers, Golden Knights to battle for first Stanley Cup Final title
MIAMI, June 2 (UPI) -- One NHL franchise will claim its first Stanley Cup at the end of the upcoming best-of-seven game title series. The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights will meet in Game 1 on Saturday in Las Vegas.
NHL's Capitals hire Maple Leafs assistant Spencer Carbery as head coach
NHL // 4 weeks ago
NHL's Capitals hire Maple Leafs assistant Spencer Carbery as head coach
May 30 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals hired former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant Spencer Carbery as their new head coach, general manager Brian MacLellan announced Tuesday.
Golden Knights dominate Stars, advance to Stanley Cup Final
NHL // 4 weeks ago
Golden Knights dominate Stars, advance to Stanley Cup Final
May 30 (UPI) -- Star forward William Karlsson scored twice and logged an assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-0 domination of the Dallas Stars and into the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.
Jacksonville Jaguars sign kicker Brandon McManus
NHL // 1 month ago
Jacksonville Jaguars sign kicker Brandon McManus
May 25 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran kicker Brandon McManus, just days after he was released by the Denver Broncos, the team announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College World Series: LSU wins title with historic rout of Florida
College World Series: LSU wins title with historic rout of Florida
Red Sox, Liverpool owners buy Boston team in Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy golf league
Red Sox, Liverpool owners buy Boston team in Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy golf league
Oilers' Connor McDavid claims MVP honors at NHL Awards
Oilers' Connor McDavid claims MVP honors at NHL Awards
Florida ties College World Series with record 24 runs vs. LSU
Florida ties College World Series with record 24 runs vs. LSU
Actor Ryan Reynolds purchases stake in Alpine Formula 1 team
Actor Ryan Reynolds purchases stake in Alpine Formula 1 team
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement