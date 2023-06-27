Trending
Advertisement
NHL
June 27, 2023 / 8:30 AM

Oilers' Connor McDavid claims MVP honors at NHL Awards

By Alex Butler
1/5
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (L) joined Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux on Monday as the only players to claim Ted Lindsay Award honors at least four times. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (L) joined Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux on Monday as the only players to claim Ted Lindsay Award honors at least four times. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid once again joined an elite class of hockey legends, claiming multiple MVP honors at the 2023 NHL Awards in Nashville.

The Edmonton Oilers center claimed both the Hart Trophy -- given to the NHL's most valuable player -- and the Ted Lindsay Award -- as the NHL Players' Association's choice for most outstanding player -- on Monday at Bridgestone Arena.

Advertisement

McDavid, who won the Ted Lindsay Award three previous times, joined Wayne Gretzky (five) and Mario Lemieux (four) as the only players to claim the honor at least four times.

"It's not lost on me what these trophies mean in the grand scheme of our game," McDavid told reporters.

RELATED Michael Andlauer agrees to $1B purchase of NHL's Ottawa Senators

"To do it a number of times, it means a lot to me."

McDavid led the NHL in points (153) to claim Art Ross Trophy honors for the third-consecutive season and fifth time of his decorated hockey tenure. He also registered league- and career-highs with 64 goals and 89 assists, en route to Rocket Richard Trophy honors.

Wingers David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins and Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers finished second and third in MVP voting.

Advertisement

San Jose Sharks star Erik Karlsson claimed the Norris Trophy, given to the league's best defenseman, for the third time of his career.

Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins took home the Vezina Trophy, given to the league's top goaltender. Ullmark led the NHL with a .938 save percentage and 1.89 goals against average. He also totaled a league-best 40 wins between the pipes.

Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron won the Selke Trophy, given to the league's best defensive forward, for a record-extending sixth time.

RELATED Golden Knights become fastest NHL expansion team to win Stanley Cup

Jim Montgomery, who led the Bruins to an NHL-record 65 regular-season wins, claimed the Jack Adams Award as the league's top coach.

Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers claimed Calder Trophy honors as the Rookie of the Year. Beniers scored 24 goals and totaled 33 assists for 57 points in 80 games for the Kraken.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. That honor is awarded annually to the NHL player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey."

Connor Bedard, the expected No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, won the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence.

Advertisement

The 17-year-old center led the Western Hockey League with 71 goals and 143 points this season while playing for the Regina Pats.

Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund won the King Clancy Trophy, given to the NHL player for exhibits leadership qualities on and off the ice and makes noteworthy community contributions.

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar claimed the Lady Byng Trophy, presented "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."

Tampa Bay Lightning veteran Steven Stamkos claimed Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award honors.

Read More

Stanley Cup Final: Verhaeghe leads Panthers to OT win, trims Golden Knights lead

Latest Headlines

U.S. Open 2023: Scheffler, Rahm, Koepka favored in third golf major
NHL // 1 week ago
U.S. Open 2023: Scheffler, Rahm, Koepka favored in third golf major
June 15 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm and red-hot Brooks Koepka are expected to be the top contenders at the 2023 U.S. Open, which tees off Thursday in Los Angeles.
Golden Knights become fastest NHL expansion team to win Stanley Cup
NHL // 1 week ago
Golden Knights become fastest NHL expansion team to win Stanley Cup
June 14 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights became the fastest expansion team to win a Stanley Cup, beating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to clinch the series in five games. Forward Mark Stone scored three times in the series finale.
Michael Andlauer agrees to $1B purchase of NHL's Ottawa Senators
NHL // 1 week ago
Michael Andlauer agrees to $1B purchase of NHL's Ottawa Senators
June 13 (UPI) -- Healthcare industry billionaire Michael Andlauer agreed to purchase 90% of the Ottawa Senators, the NHL franchise announced Tuesday.
Stanley Cup Final: Marchessault, Golden Knights dominate Panthers for 2-0 lead
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Stanley Cup Final: Marchessault, Golden Knights dominate Panthers for 2-0 lead
June 6 (UPI) -- Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and logged an assist to lead a 7-2 domination of the Florida Panthers, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Montreal Canadiens, winger Cole Caufield agree to $63M deal
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Montreal Canadiens, winger Cole Caufield agree to $63M deal
June 5 (UPI) -- The Montreal Canadiens and winger Cole Caufield agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth nearly $63 million, the team announced Monday morning.
Panthers, Golden Knights to battle for first Stanley Cup Final title
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Panthers, Golden Knights to battle for first Stanley Cup Final title
MIAMI, June 2 (UPI) -- One NHL franchise will claim its first Stanley Cup at the end of the upcoming best-of-seven game title series. The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights will meet in Game 1 on Saturday in Las Vegas.
NHL's Capitals hire Maple Leafs assistant Spencer Carbery as head coach
NHL // 3 weeks ago
NHL's Capitals hire Maple Leafs assistant Spencer Carbery as head coach
May 30 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals hired former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant Spencer Carbery as their new head coach, general manager Brian MacLellan announced Tuesday.
Golden Knights dominate Stars, advance to Stanley Cup Final
NHL // 4 weeks ago
Golden Knights dominate Stars, advance to Stanley Cup Final
May 30 (UPI) -- Star forward William Karlsson scored twice and logged an assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-0 domination of the Dallas Stars and into the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.
Jacksonville Jaguars sign kicker Brandon McManus
NHL // 1 month ago
Jacksonville Jaguars sign kicker Brandon McManus
May 25 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran kicker Brandon McManus, just days after he was released by the Denver Broncos, the team announced Thursday.
Tkachuk, Panthers sweep Hurricanes, advance to Stanley Cup Final
NHL // 1 month ago
Tkachuk, Panthers sweep Hurricanes, advance to Stanley Cup Final
May 25 (UPI) -- Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, including the game-winner, to lead the Florida Panthers to a Game 4 victory, sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes and clinching a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Red Sox, Liverpool owners buy Boston team in Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy golf league
Red Sox, Liverpool owners buy Boston team in Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy golf league
College World Series: LSU wins title with historic rout of Florida
College World Series: LSU wins title with historic rout of Florida
Florida ties College World Series with record 24 runs vs. LSU
Florida ties College World Series with record 24 runs vs. LSU
Actor Ryan Reynolds purchases stake in Alpine Formula 1 team
Actor Ryan Reynolds purchases stake in Alpine Formula 1 team
World's top-rated horse, Equinox, wins in Japan as Royal Ascot wraps up in England
World's top-rated horse, Equinox, wins in Japan as Royal Ascot wraps up in England
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement