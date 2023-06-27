Oilers' Connor McDavid claims MVP honors at NHL Awards

1/5

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (L) joined Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux on Monday as the only players to claim Ted Lindsay Award honors at least four times. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid once again joined an elite class of hockey legends, claiming multiple MVP honors at the 2023 NHL Awards in Nashville. The Edmonton Oilers center claimed both the Hart Trophy -- given to the NHL's most valuable player -- and the Ted Lindsay Award -- as the NHL Players' Association's choice for most outstanding player -- on Monday at Bridgestone Arena. Advertisement

McDavid, who won the Ted Lindsay Award three previous times, joined Wayne Gretzky (five) and Mario Lemieux (four) as the only players to claim the honor at least four times.

"It's not lost on me what these trophies mean in the grand scheme of our game," McDavid told reporters.

"To do it a number of times, it means a lot to me."

McDavid led the NHL in points (153) to claim Art Ross Trophy honors for the third-consecutive season and fifth time of his decorated hockey tenure. He also registered league- and career-highs with 64 goals and 89 assists, en route to Rocket Richard Trophy honors.

Wingers David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins and Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers finished second and third in MVP voting.

San Jose Sharks star Erik Karlsson claimed the Norris Trophy, given to the league's best defenseman, for the third time of his career.

Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins took home the Vezina Trophy, given to the league's top goaltender. Ullmark led the NHL with a .938 save percentage and 1.89 goals against average. He also totaled a league-best 40 wins between the pipes.

Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron won the Selke Trophy, given to the league's best defensive forward, for a record-extending sixth time.

Jim Montgomery, who led the Bruins to an NHL-record 65 regular-season wins, claimed the Jack Adams Award as the league's top coach.

Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers claimed Calder Trophy honors as the Rookie of the Year. Beniers scored 24 goals and totaled 33 assists for 57 points in 80 games for the Kraken.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. That honor is awarded annually to the NHL player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey."

Connor Bedard, the expected No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, won the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence.

The 17-year-old center led the Western Hockey League with 71 goals and 143 points this season while playing for the Regina Pats.

Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund won the King Clancy Trophy, given to the NHL player for exhibits leadership qualities on and off the ice and makes noteworthy community contributions.

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar claimed the Lady Byng Trophy, presented "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."

Tampa Bay Lightning veteran Steven Stamkos claimed Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award honors.