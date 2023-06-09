Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
June 9, 2023 / 8:08 AM

Stanley Cup Final: Verhaeghe leads Panthers to OT win, trims Golden Knights lead

By Alex Butler
Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe scored his second overtime winner of the postseason to beat the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday in Sunrise, Fla. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe scored his second overtime winner of the postseason to beat the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday in Sunrise, Fla. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Carter Verhaeghe rifled in a wrist shot from beyond the circles, beating Adin Hill glove-side, and leading the Florida Panthers to a comeback win, cutting into the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final series lead.

Verhaeghe netted the deep attempt 4:27 into overtime of the 4-2 Game 3 triumph Thursday at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. He also logged an assist.

Advertisement

"In the two games in Vegas, we were kind of running around," Verhaeghe told reporters. "We got back to how we play" on Thursday.

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk also registered a goal and assist in Game 3. Defenseman Brandon Montour also scored for the Panthers, who trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven game series.

"All that was on our minds was to get the win," Tkachuk said. "It didn't matter how we were going to be able to do it. We just knew what the result had to be and we got it. It makes you feel a lot better, too."

Advertisement

Game 4 will be Saturday in Sunrise.

"They all counted us out before the Final even started," Tkachuk said. "Being in that position [0-2 in series] probably added to it.

RELATED Panthers, Golden Knights to battle for first Stanley Cup Final title

"We are that type of team where we know what the end goal [is] for us. We don't know how we are going to get there, but we know we are going to do everything we can to give ourselves an opportunity to have that."

Montour lit the lamp 4:08 into the first period for an initial Panthers lead. Golden Knights winger Mark Stone tied the score when he scored off a power play with 3:57 left in the period.

Golden Knights star forward Jonathan Marchessault pushed the score to 2-1 with another power-play goal with 5:01 remaining in the second period.

RELATED Matthew Tkachuk ends 4OT thriller; Panthers take 1-0 lead on Hurricanes

Verhaeghe and defenseman Aaron Ekblad then assisted Tkachuk for a game-tying score with 2:13 remaining in regulation. That score forced overtime.

Ekblad started that sequence when he fired a pass from the left to right side, finding Verhaeghe above the circles. Verhaeghe then fired the puck toward the net. The shot got away from Hill and went toward the back post. Tkachuk skated into the area and finished the play with a shot into the net.

Advertisement

Forward Sam Bennett and defenseman Gustav Forsling assisted the Verhaeghe score less than five minutes into the bonus period.

Bennett poked the puck away from the Golden Knights in transition to spark that score. Forsling first collected the puck and sent a pass back to Bennett on the right flank.

Bennett then fired a feed to Verhaeghe as he reached the blue line. Verhaeghe corralled that pass, slid his blade on the puck and snapped his wrists, sending the powerful shot into the right side of the net and beating Hill for the victory.

The Panthers are now a perfect 7-0 in overtime this postseason. Verhaeghe, who also scored an overtime winner against the Boston Bruins in the first round, is the first player in NHL history to score multiple overtime goals in consecutive postseasons. He also led the Panthers to two overtime wins during the 2021-22 postseason.

Puck drop for Game 4 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT Saturday at FLA Live Arena. The game will air on TNT. Game 5 will be Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Read More

Montreal Canadiens, winger Cole Caufield agree to $63M deal

Latest Headlines

Miami Dolphins cite boost in player maturity, Tagovailoa's growth as leader
NFL // 3 hours ago
Miami Dolphins cite boost in player maturity, Tagovailoa's growth as leader
MIAMI GARDENS, June 9 (UPI) -- Coach Mike McDaniel says the Miami Dolphins are more mature and playing with more intention this off-season, while players maintain quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has improve his abilities as a team leader.
Vikings expected to cut running back Dalvin Cook
NFL // 19 hours ago
Vikings expected to cut running back Dalvin Cook
June 8 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings are expected to release star running back Dalvin Cook after six seasons.
Miami Heat will focus on energy after NBA Finals Game 3 loss, Jimmy Butler says
NBA // 22 hours ago
Miami Heat will focus on energy after NBA Finals Game 3 loss, Jimmy Butler says
MIAMI, June 8 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat aren't feeling down, despite a loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but must become more aggressive and improve energy for Game 4, forward Jimmy Butler told reporters.
Lionel Messi says he 'never wanted' to join PSG
Soccer // 23 hours ago
Lionel Messi says he 'never wanted' to join PSG
June 8 (UPI) -- Soccer icon Lionel Messi says he "never wanted" to join Paris Saint-Germain on the heels of his two-year tenure with the French soccer franchise, which ended with a Ligue 1 title and decision to join MLS.
Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz smacks 458-foot first career homer
MLB // 1 day ago
Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz smacks 458-foot first career homer
June 8 (UPI) -- Great American Ball Park could barely contain Elly De La Cruz's first career home run, which sped 115 mph before it reached the back of the right field seats for a 458-foot bomb in a Cincinnati Reds victory.
NBA Finals: Nuggets rediscover hustle, take 2-1 series lead over Heat
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA Finals: Nuggets rediscover hustle, take 2-1 series lead over Heat
MIAMI, June 8 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets players rebounded relentlessly for endless scoring chances and received historic efforts from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for a Game 3 win over the Miami Heat and 2-1 NBA Finals lead Wednesday in Miami.
Lionel Messi agrees to join MLS club Inter Miami
Soccer // 1 day ago
Lionel Messi agrees to join MLS club Inter Miami
MIAMI, June 7 (UPI) -- Soccer sensation Lionel Messi will sign with Inter Miami, opting to join the MLS club after being linked to a return to FC Barcelona and a very lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League, he announced Wednesday.
Bills QB Josh Allen named cover athlete for 'Madden NFL 24'
NFL // 1 day ago
Bills QB Josh Allen named cover athlete for 'Madden NFL 24'
June 7 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be on the cover of "Madden NFL 24," joining previous football legends who earned the honor from the popular video game franchise, producer Electronic Arts announced Wednesday.
French Open: Iga Swiatek overwhelms Coco Gauff in quarterfinal
Sports News // 1 day ago
French Open: Iga Swiatek overwhelms Coco Gauff in quarterfinal
June 7 (UPI) -- Defending champion Iga Swiatek broke Coco Gauff's serve four times, including once for match point, to eliminate the final American from 2023 French Open contention in a quarterfinal win Wednesday in Paris.
Bills' Damar Hamlin fully practices for first time since cardiac arrest
NFL // 2 days ago
Bills' Damar Hamlin fully practices for first time since cardiac arrest
June 7 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seen as a full practice participant for the first time since his on-field cardiac arrest last season, pulling on a helmet during organized team activities in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vikings expected to cut running back Dalvin Cook
Vikings expected to cut running back Dalvin Cook
Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz smacks 458-foot first career homer
Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz smacks 458-foot first career homer
Miami Heat will focus on energy after NBA Finals Game 3 loss, Jimmy Butler says
Miami Heat will focus on energy after NBA Finals Game 3 loss, Jimmy Butler says
NBA Finals: Nuggets rediscover hustle, take 2-1 series lead over Heat
NBA Finals: Nuggets rediscover hustle, take 2-1 series lead over Heat
Miami Dolphins cite boost in player maturity, Tagovailoa's growth as leader
Miami Dolphins cite boost in player maturity, Tagovailoa's growth as leader
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement