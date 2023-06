Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield (R) scored 26 goals in 46 games in 2022-23. Photo by All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons

June 5 (UPI) -- The Montreal Canadiens and winger Cole Caufield agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth nearly $63 million, the team announced Monday morning. Caufield, 22, joined the Canadiens as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. The Mosinee, Wis., native totaled 26 goals and 10 assists in 46 games in 2022-23. Caufield's season ended early when he injured his shoulder. Advertisement

He logged a team-high 23 goals and registered 20 assists in 67 games in 2021-22.

Caufield will make an average annual salary of $7.85 million under the terms of his extension. He is under contract through the 2030-31 season.

The Canadiens went 31-45-6 in 2022-23 to finish last in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division. They posted the NHL's worst record (22-49-11) in 2021-22.