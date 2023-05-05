Trending
Advertisement
NHL
May 5, 2023 / 8:43 AM

Panthers rally past Leafs for 2-0 lead; Stars-Kraken series evens

By Alex Butler
1/3
Forward Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers now own a 2-0 lead on the Toronto Maple Leafs in their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Photo by Arc1294/Wikimedia Commons
Forward Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers now own a 2-0 lead on the Toronto Maple Leafs in their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Photo by Arc1294/Wikimedia Commons

May 5 (UPI) -- Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling scored three unanswered goals to power a comeback win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto, giving the Florida Panthers a 2-0 lead in their NHL playoff series.

The Panthers trailed 2-0 within the first 5:10 before they rallied for the 3-2 Game 2 triumph Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

Advertisement

Lundell and fellow forwards Matthew Tkachuk, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart also logged assists for the Panthers. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves.

"We believe in each other and believe in our system," Barkov told reporters after the Panthers win. "Obviously, Bobrovsky has been huge for us. That's all it takes. We came here. We had a plan and we did as well as possible."

RELATED Former Red Wings, Oilers scoring star Petr Klima dies at 58

Later Thursday, the Dallas Stars beat the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals series. That series is now tied 1-1.

Forward Alexander Kerfoot gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead 2:20 into the first game of the night. Fellow forward Ryan O'Reilly doubled the lead with a power-play score less than three minutes later.

Advertisement

Lundell cut the deficit in half with 8:47 remaining in the first period. Barkov tied the score 19 seconds into the second. Forsling then beat Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov for the go-ahead score 47 seconds later.

RELATED NHL playoffs: Hurricanes, Golden Knights take 1-0 series leads

Neither team scored for the final 38:54.

The wild card Panthers will host the No. 2 Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series will be Sunday in Sunrise, Fla. The winner of the series will face the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes or No. 2 New Jersey Devils in the Eastern Conference finals. The Hurricanes lead that series 1-0.

In Thursday's nightcap, forwards Wyatt Johnston and Tyler Seguin each registered a goal and an assist in the Stars' 4-2 win over the Kraken. Forwards Joe Pavelski and Evgenii Dadonov also scored in the 4-2 victory Thursday in Dallas.

RELATED NHL playoffs: Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers take 1-0 leads in second round

"We made some adjustments and did them well," Seguin said. "They are going to Seattle and make some adjustments. We gotta be ready. It's going to be a fun series."

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger made 25 saves in the victory. Forwards Tye Kartye and Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken. The No. 2 Stars will face the wild card Kraken in Game 3 of the series at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Seattle.

Advertisement

The winner of the Kraken-Stars series will face the top-seeded Golden Knights or No. 2 Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference finals.

The Golden Knights lead that series 1-0.

The Hurricanes will host the Devils in Game 2 of that series at 8 p.m. Friday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. The Golden Knights will host the Oilers at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Latest Headlines

Former Red Wings, Oilers scoring star Petr Klima dies at 58
NHL // 11 hours ago
Former Red Wings, Oilers scoring star Petr Klima dies at 58
May 4 (UPI) -- Petr Klima, a prolific NHL goal-scorer mainly with the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers, has died at age 58 in his native Czech Republic, his hometown hockey club said Thursday.
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes, Golden Knights take 1-0 series leads
NHL // 1 day ago
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes, Golden Knights take 1-0 series leads
May 4 (UPI) -- Jesper Fast and the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes scored five goals, while goaltender Frederik Anderson allowed just one, in a dominant win over the New Jersey Devils to start their Eastern Conference semifinals series.
NHL playoffs: Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers take 1-0 leads in second round
NHL // 2 days ago
NHL playoffs: Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers take 1-0 leads in second round
May 3 (UPI) -- Yanni Gourde snatched a loose puck and smacked it into the top corner of the net to lead the Seattle Kraken to a dramatic overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the opener of a second-round NHL playoff series in Dallas.
NHL playoffs: New Jersey Devils down New York Rangers, advance to semis
NHL // 3 days ago
NHL playoffs: New Jersey Devils down New York Rangers, advance to semis
May 2 (UPI) -- Goaltender Arika Schmid denied 31 shots and the New Jersey Devils scored four times over the final two periods in a lopsided Game 7 win over the New York Rangers to advance to the NHL's Eastern Conference semifinals.
Calgary Flames fire coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons
NHL // 3 days ago
Calgary Flames fire coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons
May 1 (UPI) -- The Calgary Flames fired veteran coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Florida Panthers rally past Boston Bruins for NHL playoff series upset
NHL // 4 days ago
Florida Panthers rally past Boston Bruins for NHL playoff series upset
May 1 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe put an end to the Boston Bruins' all-time great season, firing the puck over goalie Jeremy Swayman's shoulder in overtime to cap a Game 7 rally in Boston.
NHL playoffs: Maple Leafs rally past Lightning for 3-1 lead
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: Maple Leafs rally past Lightning for 3-1 lead
April 25 (UPI) -- Auston Matthews scored twice and Alexander Kerfoot netted a game-winner in overtime to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a fierce comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their NHL playoff series.
Oilers rally from 3-goal deficit, even NHL playoff series vs. Kings
NHL // 1 week ago
Oilers rally from 3-goal deficit, even NHL playoff series vs. Kings
April 24 (UPI) -- Veteran winger Zach Hyman scored with 9:21 remaining in overtime to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a comeback win over the Los Angeles Kings, tying the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series at 2-2.
NHL playoffs: Rangers take 2-0 lead as Leafs, Kraken, Knights even series
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: Rangers take 2-0 lead as Leafs, Kraken, Knights even series
April 21 (UPI) -- Star winger Patrick Kane scored one goal and assisted another to spark a win over the New Jersey Devils, giving the New York Rangers a 2-0 lead in the first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series.
NHL playoffs: Florida Panthers upset Boston Bruins in Game 2
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL playoffs: Florida Panthers upset Boston Bruins in Game 2
April 20 (UPI) -- Brandon Montour scored twice, while Matthew Tkachuk and Nick Cousins logged two assists apiece to lead the Florida Panthers to a 6-3 upset win over the top-seeded Boston Bruins, tying the first-round playoff series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Red Wings, Oilers scoring star Petr Klima dies at 58
Former Red Wings, Oilers scoring star Petr Klima dies at 58
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby trainer suspended, entry scratched, after two horse deaths
Kentucky Derby trainer suspended, entry scratched, after two horse deaths
Jaylen Brown, Celtics crush 76ers to tie NBA playoff series
Jaylen Brown, Celtics crush 76ers to tie NBA playoff series
Tennis legend Serena Williams pregnant with second child
Tennis legend Serena Williams pregnant with second child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement