Trending
Advertisement
NHL
May 4, 2023 / 8:47 AM

NHL playoffs: Hurricanes, Golden Knights take 1-0 series leads

By Alex Butler
1/3
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce scored in a Game 1 win over the New Jersey Devils in their Eastern Conference semifinals series Wednesday in Raleigh, N.C. File Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce scored in a Game 1 win over the New Jersey Devils in their Eastern Conference semifinals series Wednesday in Raleigh, N.C. File Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Jesper Fast and the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes scored five goals, while goaltender Frederik Anderson allowed just one, in a dominant win over the New Jersey Devils to start their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Fast logged a goal and an assist in the 5-1 triumph Wednesday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Forwards Seth Jarvis, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and defensemen Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei scored the other goals for the Hurricanes.

Advertisement

"They came off a really emotional Game 7," Skjei told reporters. "I don't think they had the start they were looking for. We know in the games coming up they are going to really be flying.

"Our start was just how we wanted it. We played fast, physical and got some pucks to the net."

Later Wednesday, forward Ivan Barbashev scored twice to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinals series. Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl scored four times in the loss.

Advertisement

"I think it was a really good game by us," Barbashev said. "There were a lot of back-and-forth goals, but we stuck to our plan and got a huge win."

Pesce scored the first goal Wednesday night, giving the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead on the Devils 9:41 into the first period. Jarvis doubled the lead about five minutes later. Kotkaniemi pushed the advantage to three goals 1:55 into the second period.

RELATED NHL playoffs: New Jersey Devils down New York Rangers, advance to semis

Forward Nathan Bastian scored less than four minutes later, but the Devils never scored again. Skjei and Fast scored in the third period to secure the victory.

Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook logged two assists apiece for the Hurricanes. Fellow Hurricanes forwards Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen registered one assist apiece.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be at 8 p.m. EDT Friday in Raleigh. The winner of the series will meet the wild card Florida Panthers or No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference finals.

RELATED Florida Panthers rally past Boston Bruins for NHL playoff series upset

The Panthers lead that series 1-0.

In the late game, the top-seeded Golden Knights built a 3-1 lead, but the No. 2 Oilers tied the score in the third period. The Golden Knights responded with three goals over the final 17:24 to secure the victory.

Advertisement

Draisaitl scored the first goal of the night off a power play 3:46 into the first period. Barbashev lit the lamp less than a minute later to tie the score.

Forward Michael Amadio and Mark Stone continued a run of three unanswered scores with two more goals for the Golden Knights. Draisaitl scored his second goal with 11 seconds left in the first period.

The Oilers and Golden Knights did not score in the second period. Draisaitl logged his third goal off a power play 1:35 into the third, tying the score at 3-3.

Barbashev beat Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner for a go-ahead score 1:01 later. Fellow Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson scored 50 seconds later for a 5-3 edge.

Draisaitl scored his 11th goal of the postseason with 11:27 remaining. Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel scored the final goal of the night off a power play with 34 seconds remaining.

Game 2 of the Oilers-Golden Knights series will be at 7 p.m. Saturday in Las Vegas. The winner of the series will meet the No. 2 Dallas Stars or wild card Seattle Kraken in the Western Conference finals. The Kraken lead that series 1-0.

The Maple Leafs will meet the Panthers in the first game of Thursday's playoff slate at 7 p.m. in Toronto. The Stars will host the Kraken in another Game 2 at 9:30 p.m. in Dallas.

Advertisement

Read More

NHL playoffs: Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers take 1-0 leads in second round

Latest Headlines

NHL playoffs: Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers take 1-0 leads in second round
NHL // 1 day ago
NHL playoffs: Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers take 1-0 leads in second round
May 3 (UPI) -- Yanni Gourde snatched a loose puck and smacked it into the top corner of the net to lead the Seattle Kraken to a dramatic overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the opener of a second-round NHL playoff series in Dallas.
NHL playoffs: New Jersey Devils down New York Rangers, advance to semis
NHL // 2 days ago
NHL playoffs: New Jersey Devils down New York Rangers, advance to semis
May 2 (UPI) -- Goaltender Arika Schmid denied 31 shots and the New Jersey Devils scored four times over the final two periods in a lopsided Game 7 win over the New York Rangers to advance to the NHL's Eastern Conference semifinals.
Calgary Flames fire coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons
NHL // 2 days ago
Calgary Flames fire coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons
May 1 (UPI) -- The Calgary Flames fired veteran coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Florida Panthers rally past Boston Bruins for NHL playoff series upset
NHL // 3 days ago
Florida Panthers rally past Boston Bruins for NHL playoff series upset
May 1 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe put an end to the Boston Bruins' all-time great season, firing the puck over goalie Jeremy Swayman's shoulder in overtime to cap a Game 7 rally in Boston.
NHL playoffs: Maple Leafs rally past Lightning for 3-1 lead
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: Maple Leafs rally past Lightning for 3-1 lead
April 25 (UPI) -- Auston Matthews scored twice and Alexander Kerfoot netted a game-winner in overtime to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a fierce comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their NHL playoff series.
Oilers rally from 3-goal deficit, even NHL playoff series vs. Kings
NHL // 1 week ago
Oilers rally from 3-goal deficit, even NHL playoff series vs. Kings
April 24 (UPI) -- Veteran winger Zach Hyman scored with 9:21 remaining in overtime to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a comeback win over the Los Angeles Kings, tying the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series at 2-2.
NHL playoffs: Rangers take 2-0 lead as Leafs, Kraken, Knights even series
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: Rangers take 2-0 lead as Leafs, Kraken, Knights even series
April 21 (UPI) -- Star winger Patrick Kane scored one goal and assisted another to spark a win over the New Jersey Devils, giving the New York Rangers a 2-0 lead in the first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series.
NHL playoffs: Florida Panthers upset Boston Bruins in Game 2
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL playoffs: Florida Panthers upset Boston Bruins in Game 2
April 20 (UPI) -- Brandon Montour scored twice, while Matthew Tkachuk and Nick Cousins logged two assists apiece to lead the Florida Panthers to a 6-3 upset win over the top-seeded Boston Bruins, tying the first-round playoff series.
Bruins, Hurricanes, Wild, Kings take early leads in Stanley Cup playoffs
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Bruins, Hurricanes, Wild, Kings take early leads in Stanley Cup playoffs
April 18 (UPI) -- The Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild and Los Angeles Kings earned Game 1 wins on the first day of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Rangers, Lightning total 70 penalty minutes in punch-packed game
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Rangers, Lightning total 70 penalty minutes in punch-packed game
April 6 (UPI) -- New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning players participated in a handful of fights and combined for 70 penalty minutes in a slugfest of a matchup at Madison Square Garden.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Jackson Mahomes, brother of Chiefs QB, arrested on sexual battery charges
Jackson Mahomes, brother of Chiefs QB, arrested on sexual battery charges
Lakers' Anthony Davis bullies Warriors in Game 1 playoff win
Lakers' Anthony Davis bullies Warriors in Game 1 playoff win
U.S. sprinter Tori Bowie, three-time Olympic medalist, dies at 32
U.S. sprinter Tori Bowie, three-time Olympic medalist, dies at 32
NHL playoffs: Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers take 1-0 leads in second round
NHL playoffs: Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers take 1-0 leads in second round
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement