NHL playoffs: Hurricanes, Golden Knights take 1-0 series leads

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce scored in a Game 1 win over the New Jersey Devils in their Eastern Conference semifinals series Wednesday in Raleigh, N.C. File Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Jesper Fast and the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes scored five goals, while goaltender Frederik Anderson allowed just one, in a dominant win over the New Jersey Devils to start their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Fast logged a goal and an assist in the 5-1 triumph Wednesday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Forwards Seth Jarvis, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and defensemen Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei scored the other goals for the Hurricanes. Advertisement

"They came off a really emotional Game 7," Skjei told reporters. "I don't think they had the start they were looking for. We know in the games coming up they are going to really be flying.

"Our start was just how we wanted it. We played fast, physical and got some pucks to the net."

Later Wednesday, forward Ivan Barbashev scored twice to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinals series. Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl scored four times in the loss.

"I think it was a really good game by us," Barbashev said. "There were a lot of back-and-forth goals, but we stuck to our plan and got a huge win."

Pesce scored the first goal Wednesday night, giving the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead on the Devils 9:41 into the first period. Jarvis doubled the lead about five minutes later. Kotkaniemi pushed the advantage to three goals 1:55 into the second period.

Forward Nathan Bastian scored less than four minutes later, but the Devils never scored again. Skjei and Fast scored in the third period to secure the victory.

Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook logged two assists apiece for the Hurricanes. Fellow Hurricanes forwards Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen registered one assist apiece.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be at 8 p.m. EDT Friday in Raleigh. The winner of the series will meet the wild card Florida Panthers or No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference finals.

RELATED Florida Panthers rally past Boston Bruins for NHL playoff series upset

The Panthers lead that series 1-0.

In the late game, the top-seeded Golden Knights built a 3-1 lead, but the No. 2 Oilers tied the score in the third period. The Golden Knights responded with three goals over the final 17:24 to secure the victory.

Draisaitl scored the first goal of the night off a power play 3:46 into the first period. Barbashev lit the lamp less than a minute later to tie the score.

Forward Michael Amadio and Mark Stone continued a run of three unanswered scores with two more goals for the Golden Knights. Draisaitl scored his second goal with 11 seconds left in the first period.

The Oilers and Golden Knights did not score in the second period. Draisaitl logged his third goal off a power play 1:35 into the third, tying the score at 3-3.

Barbashev beat Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner for a go-ahead score 1:01 later. Fellow Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson scored 50 seconds later for a 5-3 edge.

Draisaitl scored his 11th goal of the postseason with 11:27 remaining. Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel scored the final goal of the night off a power play with 34 seconds remaining.

Game 2 of the Oilers-Golden Knights series will be at 7 p.m. Saturday in Las Vegas. The winner of the series will meet the No. 2 Dallas Stars or wild card Seattle Kraken in the Western Conference finals. The Kraken lead that series 1-0.

The Maple Leafs will meet the Panthers in the first game of Thursday's playoff slate at 7 p.m. in Toronto. The Stars will host the Kraken in another Game 2 at 9:30 p.m. in Dallas.