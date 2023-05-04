Former Red Wings, Oilers scoring star Petr Klima dies at 58

Then-Detroit Red Wings star Petr Klima is shown in the locker room after defeating the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 14, 1999. Klima died Thursday at age 58. File Photo by Ralph Ginzburg/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Petr Klima, a prolific NHL goal-scorer mainly with the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers, has died at age 58 in his native Czech Republic, his hometown hockey club said Thursday. Klima's death was announced by the HC Verva Litvinov hockey club, for whom he began his stellar career as junior in 1981. Advertisement

The club called Klima "one of the greatest legends of Czech hockey" in a professional career that spanned 22 years, including 313 goals and 573 points in the NHL and a Stanley Cup Championship with the Oilers in 1990.

Police in the city of Chomutov confirmed Klima's passing to the Czech news portal iDNES.cz, adding that a cause of death is not yet known.

"The Red Wings organization offers its heartfelt condolences to the Klima family at this difficult time," the club said in a statement.

Klíma played in Litvinov between 1983 and 1985 and then for Dukla Jihlava in the top Czechoslovakian professional league while also serving in the army, winning two championship titles along the way.

He then emigrated to the United States, debuting with the Red Wings on Oct. 10, 1985, and that year scored his first NHL goal against the Minnesota North Stars. Klima tallied 32 goals and racked up 24 assists in his rookie season.

He continued to be productive in subsequent seasons as well as in playoff scenarios, piling up 52 total points (28 goals and 24 assists) in 95 postseason games.

He lifted the Stanley Cup in his fifth season, which began in Detroit but ended in Edmonton, where he won the trophy with the Oilers.

32 years ago today ON THIS DAY in hockey history (May 4, 1991): Petr Klima scores a natural hat trick in a span of 5:13 as the @EdmontonOilers beat the Minnesota North Stars 7-2 pic.twitter.com/I7ZQb00skn— Vintage Hockey Showcase (@hockey_vintage) May 4, 2023

A year later he scored a hat trick in the Clarence Campbell Conference finals against the North Stars in a span of 5 minutes, 13 seconds -- an accomplishment that still stands as the fastest hat trick by a Czech-born player in the NHL.

Klima also played for Tampa Bay, Los Angeles and Pittsburgh in the NHL, returning to Litvínov at the end of his career to lead his parent club in the 2001/2002 and 2002/2003 seasons.

